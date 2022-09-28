Ferrari CEO Says Its First EV Will Be Unique

Ferrari’s new CEO Benedetto Vigna who just completed a year at the iconic Maranello-based stable has revealed that its first electric car will be unique. The first Ferrari EV will launch in 2025 something the carmaker had revealed last year.

In fact, Vigna who was previously a senior VP at STMicroelectronics was handpicked as Ferrari’s CEO due to his expertise in the technology industry having invented the 3-axis gyroscope that we see in most modern smartphones.

“Unique, a true Ferrari,” Vigna told Top Gear Magazine. He had earlier indicated that Ferrari was working overtime retaining the driving dynamics that its cars were known for despite the dramatic increase in weight thanks to batteries.

It has been stated like the Rimac Nevera, Ferrari is working on a quad-motor setup and could have a thin battery pack below the passenger compartment and one also behind the passenger for better weight distribution.

Already Ferrari is receiving accolades for its hybrid cars like the 296 GTB which has a huge battery pack and a number of electric motors married with a V6 turbo engine.