Geological Survey Of India Finds Huge Lithium Deposits In Jammu and Kashmir

Lithium is used for the production of batteries used in electric vehicles
By Sidharth Nambiar
10-Feb-23 05:30 PM IST
  • Geological Survey of India has discovered a large Lithium deposit of 5.9 million tonnes
  • The discovery was made in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir
  • Lithium is important in the production of Electric Vehicle batteries

The Geological Survey of India has discovered a large Lithium deposit of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir. This is the first time that Lithium is being interred in the country. Lithium is important in the production of batteries that power things like Electric Vehicles, Mobile phones, and Cameras. This will be a more precious material in the coming years due to its increased rate of demand.

With the growth of EVs in the Indian Market this will have an impact on the Auto Industry. A discovery of this magnitude will likely lead to an increased rate of local production of electric vehicles and could attract more investments from international companies. 

(Lithium is an important element, required in large quantities for making EV batteries)

 

The report of this discovery was handed over to the appropriate state authorities during the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting held on 9th February 2023. The GSI is an organisation set up in 1851 responsible for conducting geological surveys and studies in India. 

