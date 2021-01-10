Harman Reimagines the In-Vehicle Experience Through ExP Technology Suite

Harman unveiled a series of new mobility experiences that have never before existed in the vehicle. Through extensive consumer insights, it unveiled three new experience concepts – or ExPs – that solve for modern mobility needs. The three new immersive Harman ExPs showcase how connected technologies can redefine the in-car experience for consumers and create new opportunities for automakers.

The three new HARMAN ExP concepts – Gaming Intense Max, Creator Studio and Drive-Live Concert - preview the future of what's possible in mobility. By taking a consumer-centric approach that ensures technologies work seamlessly together to create rich, relevant mobility solutions, HARMAN ExP delivers experiences that matter.

Each ExP features an expertly-curated mix of the company's technology solutions – including Harman's Compute Platform, Harman Ignite Service Delivery Platform (SDP), branded in-car audio and acoustic technologies, Harman OTA, Harman Ignite Store and the latest OLED, QLED and LCD display technologies.

Christian Sobottka, Executive Vice President & President of Harman Automotive, said, “We believe cars should be for living, not just driving. With the addition of our new ExPs, we're transforming the car into a ‘third space' that delivers the experiences consumers demand, and delights with meaningful moments of magic,”

According to a consumer research done by the company, it's clear that people often find themselves with downtime in their cars – waiting on friends, an appointment, or their kids at school. This downtime is often filled with distractions like playing games on their phone, but phone gaming can be a very limited experience. That is why Harman created Gaming Intense Max.

For game lovers, any space can transform into a multiplayer arena, and the car is no exception. Harman ExP Gaming Intense Max leverages the company's Scalable Compute, 5G TCU and Harman Ignite SDP to create a fast and truly immersive gaming experience. In addition, Gaming Intense Max leverages Harman's audio technologies like ClearChat to reduce echo and background noise during gameplay – while Harman's In Car Communication (ICC) solution ensures clear, two-way communication while in the vehicle. Lastly, high-fidelity sound, integrated headrest speakers, advanced haptics and high-resolution OLED and QLED displays create a fully immersive environment. It is not only designed to feel like a truly interactive gaming experience, but a way for gamers to feel like they are a part of the game itself.

As consumers are looking for more places to create content, the company has transformed the vehicle into a creative space with the all-new ExP Creator Studio. Creator Studio leverages a variety of technologies and services to make sure creativity has no boundaries. Solutions like Harman's Personal Audio Headrest extends the experience for fully immersive sound, while audio levels automatically adjust to create optimal audio balance. Interior lighting is set to its most flattering mode, while multiple cameras switch to record the best angle based on head movement and activity. With content captured, the virtual assistant has all the tools to prepare for publishing and can even give the video a title and cover image.

Bringing the power of a pro-recording studio right inside the vehicle, this premium in-studio experience offers the ultimate user-friendly video setup and ability to edit content via controls on the steering wheel as well as automatic background noise reduction to ensure any audio is clear for their audience.

In a world where many live performances have been put on hold, the ability to provide an immersive drive-in or virtual concert experience has never been so valuable. Now, HARMAN has created an entirely new experience to bring fans together and keep them connected to their favourite artists by transporting the energy and action of a live performance to wherever they are.

With Harman's premium audio, 5G capabilities and cloud services, the car can become anyone's favourite concert venue. Drive-Live Concert delivers all the energy of a live performance right into the car. To bring the experience of a concert to life, this ExP allows remote and socially distant concertgoers the ability to directly interact with the venue, the artist and the music all from the comfort of their vehicles. What's more, with Drive-Live, the artists can see the interactions and respond right back. Inside the vehicle, the steering wheel retracts to open up more space to enjoy the show, while the main display extends to provide amazing visuals. At the same time, the headrests automatically move forward enabling incredible, immersive audio. In-vehicle lighting also synchronizes with the music, while the integrated in-vehicle platform enables full personalization of your concert experience. Outside, the rear display and exterior speakers rise, creating a perfect environment for the music to move the audience. Fans also have the ability to direct the show and personalize what they see, according to their preferences.

