Honda Acura NSX Pegged To Return As An EV

The Honda NSX is a legendary car that was originally designed with the help of F1 legend Ayrton Senna. It was Honda’s answer to the Ferrari F40. Then decades later the NSX was relaunched under the premium Acura brand in the US with a hybrid powertrain. This second generation model was recently discontinued which had IBA V6 iVTEC engine and a tri motor electric hybrid system. Now, the Honda Acura vice president and brand officer has shed some light on the future of the NSX and things are indeed looking positive.

"it's going to be electric,” said Jon Ikeda, Honda and Acura’s vice president and brand officer. An obvious answer but considering the stature of the NSX for Honda and Acura this was a starkly blunt and crisp answer. Ikeda added as now Honda has announced a commitment towards the electric powertrain, so much so that it even left F1 to do so, the third generation of the NSX will be the canvas for Honda to showcase its transition from the internal combustion engine to electric powertrains.

Honda has already formed a joint venture with General Motors for electric propulsion as it will be using the Ultium platform that GM has developed. It has already announced the Honda Prologue, and the Acura ZDX. There is a plan for more affordable EVs as well.

Toshihiro Mibe, the CEO of Honda has made a commitment of $40 billion to be fully electric by 2040. Honda wants to launch 30 electric cars by the end of 2030. But whether the NXS makes it to the list remains a question for Mibe.

That being said, Ikeda has indicated that there is a vision for an electric NSX. He indicated that the NSX wouldn’t be all about pure acceleration something that has been a trait of many electric super cars.

"It won’t be just about straight lines," Ikeda noted.