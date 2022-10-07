  • Home
  Honda''s Prologue EV Officially Launched

Honda’’s Prologue EV Officially Launched

The Prologue will be based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV which GM has already announced.
07-Oct-22 07:07 PM IST
Highlights
  • Will be Honda’s first EV offering in North America since the Clarity
  • It will be based on the Chevrolet Blazer
  • It uses GM’s Ultium platform

Born out of a partnership with General Motors, Honda has launched its first electric crossover vehicle dubbed the Prologue which also is word play for its electric future. Honda has been on a path towards electrifying its entire portfolio for which it even decided to abandon its formula one operation. Like, its fellow Japanese brethren, Honda has been rather slow to make this transition as it focused on technologies like hydrogen fuel cells and hybrid powertrains. 

Since Honda stopped making the Clarity electric car in 2019, in the lucrative North American market it didn’t have an electric option. 

“Honda today offered the first look at the exterior and interior styling of the all-new Honda Prologue battery-electric SUV that will come to market in North America in 2024. The Prologue design features clean and simple “Neo-Rugged” exterior and interior styling and ample interior space that’s ready for an adventure inside and outside the city limits,” Honda said in a statement.

As always, Honda is a little scarce on the details for the Prologue but most people expect it to be based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV as Honda is using the Ultium platform that GM has developed. The car will not hit the market before 2024. 

“Prologue was conceived as a modern and fresh design that will feel at home in the showroom with existing Honda SUVs. Prologue’s generous dimensions and roomy interior position the SUV alongside the Passport in Honda’s light truck lineup. Prologue will have a wheelbase of 121.8-inches, and is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V.

The Prologue will have a generous interior, which will provide ample space for passengers and cargo. Showcasing a tech-rich cabin, the Prologue will have a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display,” Honda added in its statement. 

