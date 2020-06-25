Japanese Students Design An Inflatable Portable e-Bike

The Poimo concept has an inflatable body that can be stored in a backpack after use

The personal mobility segment or micro-mobility is widely regarded as the next big space in mobility, especially within congested cities. As overpopulated cities, overburdened public transit systems and overcrowded roads limit the use of vehicles, the popularity of personal mobility devices is expected to grow in the times to come. Showcasing an innovative possibility of the same, Japanese students from the University of Tokyo have developed the Poimo (POrtable and Inflatable MObility) proof of concept, which is an inflatable portable electric bike.

Also Read: Personal Mobility The Way Forward For Consumers: carandbike Survey

The concept comprises an inflatable body, four wheels with a narrow track, detachable handles and an electric motor

The student-developed concept is essentially an inflatable bag with wheels and an electric motor. The concept is simple and comprises an inflatable body that includes four wheels with a narrow track and detachable handles that can take the weight of a single person. The inflatable portion can be filled with air using an electric powertrain and can be deflated to fit inside a backpack after use. The students call the Poimo concept 'soft mobility transport' that enables safe user interactions with pedestrians and drivers.

Given that this is a student concept, it is a while away from making it to production. Moreover, it still needs the electric drivetrain technology to develop further to support the idea. That being said, it does bring a new perspective to personal mobility with the inflatable nature of the concept. Several manufacturers have been working on last-mile mobility concepts as well.

Also Read: Hyundai Unveils New Integrated E-Scooter For Last Mile Mobility On Future Vehicles

The Hyundai e-scooter concept is light, portable, and is designed to be charged in the car itself

Hyundai and Kia unveiled the portable e-scooter in 2019 based on the concept showcased at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The integrated e-scooter is a form of last-mile mobility device that is foldable, lightweight and promises a range of 20 km with a top speed of 20 kmph. The e-scooter concept uses an electric motor that sends power to the rear wheel. The Poimo does seem like a viable idea then that can be stored in the boot of a vehicle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.