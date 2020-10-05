Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito 

The racing world is in shock after an unsporting and deplorable attack by Luca Corberi during the FIA World Karting Championship Race who attacked fellow racer after colliding and retiring from the race in the ninth lap. Corberi instead of heading back to the paddock picked up the broken bumper of his Kart and waited for Ippolito to come around the track and threw the bumper at his Kart.

Karting driver Luca Corberi got mad at a race and then this happened. Should be a ban for life. pic.twitter.com/ofVoSif6fJ — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

Corberi's rage didn't end here as he blind-sighted Ippolito by tackling him when he returned to the pit-lane after the race got over. Corberi's father, who owns the track, also joined in. The shocking footage of the aggression is all over twitter and many are calling out Corberi for the unsportsmanlike behaviour. Many seasoned drivers like former F1 world champion Jenson Button are also making calls for a life-ban on Corberi.

Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs. His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall, Life ban for both of these idiots please https://t.co/uzWD1cDJ9w — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 4, 2020

Karter Luca Corberi continues to vent his anger after the kart race. Somebody arrest this guy. (via @EstagiariodaF1) pic.twitter.com/R9Kuk2VI4G — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 4, 2020

"Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World Champs," Button wrote on Twitter. "His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both of these idiots please," he added.

Former One presenter, Will Buxton made a call to former Ferrari and William's driver Felippe Massa who is the president of CIK-FIA Karting Championship to take severe action against the Corberi's for the disgraceful events at the track at Lonato. Though Massa is yet to publicly respond to this. The race saw Jeremy Iglesias crowned FIA Karting world champion after beating Marijn Kremers.

