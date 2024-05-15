Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Syros Name Trademarked In India

The new Syros name could be used for a future SUV from the brand with its current SUV's names all starting with 'S' in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Name could be used for a future SUV
  • Carmaker currently working on a second sub-compact SUV
  • New sub-compact SUV likely to come with petrol and EV powertrains

Kia has trademarked the Syros name in India. Based on Kia’s current naming scheme in the Indian market, the Syros name could be used for an upcoming SUV with the carmaker’s current SUVs called the Seltos and Sonet. The name could also be considered for the brand’s upcoming subcompact SUV currently being tested.
 

Filing trademarks for names is a routine process in the auto industry with many brands sometimes stockpiling multiple names for use on future products. The trademark application however does not guarantee that a name will be used on the future model in the market.
 Kia Syros trademark

The carmaker had last year trademarked the Clavis name with reports suggesting that it could be used for the compact SUV. However if Kia’s naming system were to be followed the name could likely be used for a future people mover from the brand. The names of the carmaker’s MPVs in India all started with the letter ‘C’.
 

Speaking of the new sub-compact SUV,  images of test mules suggest that it will feature a boxy exterior design with high ground clearance, prominent body cladding, and design elements such as vertical LED DRLs up front and L-shaped tail-lamps.
 

kia clavis suv new spy shots detail launch 12

The interior is projected to mirror that of the Seltos and Sonet replete with twin screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment. The SUV is also likely to offer similar levels of kit to the Sonet.
 

The new sub-compact SUV is expected to come with both petrol and electric powertrain options with Kia earlier this year confirming that it was developing a mass-market EV for India.

 

Image source

# Kia# Kia Trademark# Kia name trademark# Kia Syros# Kia India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • The BYD Shark is the first pickup truck from the brand and will be sold in the Mexican market
    All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds
  • The Hyundai Casper was revealed for South Korea in 2021 as its new entry-level SUV, and the pint-sized offering got quite a few heads turning with its quirky design and butch looks.
    Hyundai Casper Name Trademarked In India
  • The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X are now priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new prices are now in effect across India.
    Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh
  • The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26
  • The EV3 electric SUV retains much of the 2023 EV3 concept’s exterior design while the cabin design is similar to other newer EV series models.
    Production-Spec Kia EV3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • The new fourth-gen Swift is now as closer than ever to the larger Baleno in price terms. We see how the two Maruti hatchbacks compare on paper.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno: Price, Specifications and Features Compared
  • The Biden administration has quadrupled the tariff levied on China-made electric vehicles ahead of elections.
    US Hikes Tariff on Chinese Electric Vehicles To 100%
  • Hero MotoCorp will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise on the open network.
    Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Indian Two-Wheeler Company To Join ONDC Network
  • The EV3 electric SUV retains much of the 2023 EV3 concept’s exterior design while the cabin design is similar to other newer EV series models.
    Production-Spec Kia EV3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • The Kia Carens MPV was spied on test for the first time in South Korea.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead of Debut
  • The EV6 facelift gets a range of cosmetic tweaks; features an in-cabin fingerprint sensor to start the vehicle.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets A Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack
  • Kia's after-sales initiative, Kia Krystal, has been introduced in India, offering transparency in after-sales services for its customers.
    Kia Krystal After-Sales Service Launched; Offers Live Streaming, Consulting
  • Teaser images reveal restyled fascia in line with the newer EV series models, while the rear gains a revised lightbar.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved