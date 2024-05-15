Kia Syros Name Trademarked In India

Kia has trademarked the Syros name in India. Based on Kia’s current naming scheme in the Indian market, the Syros name could be used for an upcoming SUV with the carmaker’s current SUVs called the Seltos and Sonet. The name could also be considered for the brand’s upcoming subcompact SUV currently being tested.



Filing trademarks for names is a routine process in the auto industry with many brands sometimes stockpiling multiple names for use on future products. The trademark application however does not guarantee that a name will be used on the future model in the market.



The carmaker had last year trademarked the Clavis name with reports suggesting that it could be used for the compact SUV. However if Kia’s naming system were to be followed the name could likely be used for a future people mover from the brand. The names of the carmaker’s MPVs in India all started with the letter ‘C’.



Speaking of the new sub-compact SUV, images of test mules suggest that it will feature a boxy exterior design with high ground clearance, prominent body cladding, and design elements such as vertical LED DRLs up front and L-shaped tail-lamps.



The interior is projected to mirror that of the Seltos and Sonet replete with twin screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment. The SUV is also likely to offer similar levels of kit to the Sonet.



The new sub-compact SUV is expected to come with both petrol and electric powertrain options with Kia earlier this year confirming that it was developing a mass-market EV for India.

Image source