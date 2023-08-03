KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Season 3 To Commence From August 12

KTM has announced season 3 of the Great Ladakh Adventure Tour organized as a part of the KTM Pro-XP. The tour will kick off on August 12th, 2023. This expedition will offer 30 KTM Adventure owners a chance to explore the Zanskar Valley. The tour will include an Adventure Academy at an altitude of 14,000 feet which will acclimatize the rider to the terrain.

The journey will initiate from Manali from where riders will head to Jispa then move toward Leh, Kargil Valley and onto Padum. From there, the expedition will head back to Jispa before concluding in Manali. Riders will navigate the routes like the Gata Loops, the More Plains, Pangong Tso, Zanskar and Shinku La.

The team will have a dedicated ambulance, paramedic, and a backup vehicle for spares and luggage ensuring the safety and well-being of riders and other team members. The tour is priced at Rs. 45,000. The tour package includes all permits, Adventure insurance with coverage up to Rs. 5,00,000 for the entire expedition, accommodation on a double-sharing basis, subject to availability and all meals. Service support will be readily available with a KTM company-trained mechanic.

The KTM Adventure owners who are interested can book the tour by visiting the KTM India website.