Lohum, Mercedes-Benz Energy Partner For Second Life Battery Module Supply

Lohum to acquire second-life batteries from Mercedes-Benz Energy with plans to repurpose for other applications.
04-Jan-23 03:12 PM IST
India-based Lohum has announced a multi-year supply contract with Mercedes-Benz Energy for the supply of second life battery modules. The agreement includes both companies agreeing to offtake a minimum of 50MWh per annum across multiple second life module variants. The supply agreement will provide the Indian firm with high volumes of second-use battery modules which the firm can repurpose for uses in energy storage and low-power applications in the mobility space.

Lohum says that it will also be offering its customers buy-back guarantees for these second life battery modules. The firm will reposes the batteries at the end of their useable life cycle and recycle the products at its hydromet facility.

Lohum currently develops second life applications primarily focused on stationary and non-auto mobility storage solutions ranging from 6kWh up to 1MWh capacities. The company also repurposes secondlife batteries for low-power applications such as in electric rickshaws.

Mercedes-Benz Energy meanwhile primarily focus on the repurposing of EV battery pack for second life applications in global markets. This include repurposing the modules for stationary energy storage.

