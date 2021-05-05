carandbike logo
Lucid Motors Appoints former Waymo Executive As CFO

The announcement comes at a time Lucid is planning to go public by merging with a blank check company, a move that indicated a market capitalization of $56 billion.

Sherry House was a former executive at Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors said on Wednesday it has named Sherry House, a former executive from Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo, as its chief financial officer.

House, who was the treasurer and head of investor relations in Waymo, will also help Lucid to transition to a publicly traded company and launch its first luxury sedan, Lucid Air, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

