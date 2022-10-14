Lucid Releases UX 2.0 With Many Features & Updates

Lucid Motors has released its 2.0 user interface as a part of an over-the-air update which brings 100s of new features. As a part of the update, the “instant-on” displays will not have you waiting for anything to boot up and you will be able to drive the vehicle immediately after sitting in the driver’s seat. There will be new graphics for the glass cockpit and the other screens inside the vehicle.

“This extensive software update, comprising tens of millions of new lines of source code across nearly every updateable computer in the vehicle, is achievable because the Lucid Air was engineered from the start with the capability to get better over time. Thanks to our integrated software and hardware engineering, Lucid has the in-house technical depth to enhance our vehicles long after they leave the assembly line,” said Michael Bell, senior VP of digital at the Lucid Group.

Lucid has also changed how turn-by-turn navigation instructions are shown on-screen on the main display and they now appear on the centre screen whereas before they were showcased on the right screen. The range prediction is also more accurate in UX2.0 and it will also have more built-in Alexa voice commands.

Lucid Motors has worked on the headlights, and its DreamDrive advanced driver assistance systems as well. It has added safety features like rear pedestrian collision detection protection, and highway assistance with active lane centring and there is also a new De-Ice mode that makes it possible to see through the windscreen when it's covered with snow or ice.

The rollout has just started but Lucid motors will be at it for the next couple of weeks.