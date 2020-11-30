New Cars and Bikes in India
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings

The bike is a result of Piaggio's joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Zongshen, and will be based on the Zongshen-Aprilia Cafe 150.

By  Preetam Bora
The Aprilia Flat 150 will be the result of Piaggio's joint venture with Chinese brand Zongshen expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Aprilia 150 cc flat tracker revealed in latest patent filings from China
  • Piaggio has a joint venture with Chinese giant Zongshen
  • The Zongshen-Aprilia Flat 150 will be on sale in certain Asian markets

A 150 cc Aprilia flat tracker seems to be in the making in China, and will be a product of Piaggio's joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Zongshen. Design patents filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration by Zongshen-Piaggio Foshan name the motorcycle as "flat" translated from the Chinese name, so it may be called the Zongshen-Aprilia Flat 150. The engine and frame of the bike seen in the design filings show that they are familiar to an existing model called the Zongshen-Aprilia Cafe 150.

Also Read: Aprilia Terra 250 Spotted On Test

lg5va7rc

The images reveal a street bike with designs inspired by a flat track racer

The same 150 cc engine is also used on a small-displacement adventure bike called the Aprilia Terra 150 and an Aprilia RSV4-inspired sportbike called the GPR150. Both the existing models, the Terra 150, and the GPR150, use a single exhaust, but the Flat 150 uses two exhausts which are mounted below the tail and covered by panels styled to resemble number plates like the ones seen on flat track racers.

Also Read: Piaggio Eyes 250-350 cc Segment With New Aprilia Bikes

Newsbeep
o4oupc0k

The Zongshen-Aprilia Flat 150 runs on 19-inch wire-spoke wheels

0 Comments

The Flat 150 runs on 19-inch wire spoke wheels, and carries all road safety necessities like mirrors, turn indicators and the like, as well as lights. The design, including the addition of a tyre-hugging plate indicate that the Flat 150 is intended to be a streetbike, rather than an out and out competition model. So far, there's no word on when we get to see a production model of the Flat 150, or if it will be offered on sale outside Zongshen's traditional Asian markets, including India. For India, Piaggio is expected to introduce a 250-350 cc model, possibly again a product of the Piaggio-Zongshen joint venture.

