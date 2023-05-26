Mansory Introduces Electric Golf Cart With Range Up To 80 Kilometers

  • Home
Mansory introduces an electric golf cart, offering a range of over 80 km and it's street-legal in both the US and Europe
26-May-23 02:46 PM IST
  • Range of over 80 kilometers on a single charge
  • Equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Gets selectable driving modes for Golf and Street settings

Mansory, a vehicle modification company based out of Germany, has unveiled a road-legal electric golf cart that combines looks and functionality. Developed in collaboration with Garia, the golf cart is a fusion of classic golf sport, opulent luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, this cart is street-legal in both the United States of America and Europe. The cart is powered by a 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that has a range of over 50 miles or 80 kilometres on a single charge. Its 10.7-horsepower (8-kilowatt) electric motor, according to Mansory, has the most potent motor ever utilised. 

 

The golf cart comes with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a refrigerator, a roof-mounted Bluetooth audio system, a windscreen wiper and washer, and selectable driving modes for Golf and Street settings. 

 


 

The golf cart is entirely constructed from forged carbon and will be available in various exterior colour options, including the turquoise variant you see in these images. The cart comes equipped with sporty 14-inch wheels, a front fascia with a lower diffuser, and redesigned headlights. According to Mansory, the materials for the bodywork and the leather upholstery can be individualised.

In Europe, the maximum speed is limited to 70 kmph, while in the United States, the golf cart qualifies as a Light Strike Vehicle with a top speed of 40 kmph. Measuring 97.24 inches in length, 50 inches in width, and 66.92 inches in height, the cart weighs approximately 1,146 pounds which is around 520 kg and has a payload capacity of up to 770 pounds which is around 350 kg. Prices are yet to be announced. 


Written By: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

Trending Now