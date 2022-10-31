Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.24 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited introduces its S-CNG range with NEXA models and the first vehicle to undergo the transition is the Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG, priced at Rs. 12.24 lakh, ex-showroom, India). The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG is available in only a manual version right now in the Zeta trim and will be sold alongside the premium 6-seater MPV from the largest carmaker in the country. Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG will employ a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG unit that also does duty on the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. XL6 S-CNG has been developed keeping the uncompromising NEXA customers in mind as a premium CNG MPV.”

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG will come with a 1.5L petrol engine coupled to a factory-fitted CNG kit developing 87 bhp @ 5,500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm from the CNG mode while in petrol-only mode, the car develops 98 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm @4,400 rpm. The powertrain is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox and returns a fuel efficiency figure of 26.32km/kg, compared to the 21 kmpl from the MT and 20.3 kmpl from the AT version.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG comes equipped with features like Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features including remote functionalities, 7-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, and LED DRLs etc. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG also boasts of a range of safety features such as four-Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, LED front fog lamps, and more.