Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.28 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited launches the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG in India at Rs. 8.28 lakh and Rs. 9.21 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec variant. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG is the second NEXA product to receive the CNG kit after the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG in the country and will be based on the petrol version of the premium hatchback in terms of design and features. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is available in only a manual transmission option and will be sold alongside the premium hatchback from the largest carmaker in the country.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG has been developed keeping the uncompromising NEXA customers in mind as a premium CNG hatchback.”

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG comes with a 1.2L Dualjet petrol engine coupled to a factory-fitted CNG kit developing 76 bhp @6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm @4,300 rpm in its CNG mode while in the petrol model, the car develops 89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox and returns a fuel efficiency figure of 30.61 km/kg, compared to the 22.35 kmpl from the MT and 22.94 kmpl from the AT version.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG will be the only premium CNG hatchback vehicle in its segment to offer a 6-airbag variant to customers along with Suzuki Connect’s 40+ connected features, 7-inch Smart Play Pro touchscreen infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, 60:40 rear split seats and much more.