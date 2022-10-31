  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.28 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.28 Lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is available in only manual transmission option and will be sold alongside the premium hatchback from the largest carmaker in the country.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
2 mins read
31-Oct-22 04:41 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.28 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • Maruti Suzuki India Limited launches the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG in India.
  • The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is the second NEXA product to receive the CNG kit.
  • It will be based on the petrol version of the premium hatchback in terms of design and features.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited launches the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG in India at Rs. 8.28 lakh and Rs. 9.21 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec variant. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG is the second NEXA product to receive the CNG kit after the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG in the country and will be based on the petrol version of the premium hatchback in terms of design and features. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is available in only a manual transmission option and will be sold alongside the premium hatchback from the largest carmaker in the country. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.24 Lakh

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG has been developed keeping the uncompromising NEXA customers in mind as a premium CNG hatchback.”

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG comes with a 1.2L Dualjet petrol engine coupled to a factory-fitted CNG kit developing 76 bhp @6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm @4,300 rpm in its CNG mode while in the petrol model, the car develops 89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox and returns a fuel efficiency figure of 30.61 km/kg, compared to the 22.35 kmpl from the MT and 22.94 kmpl from the AT version. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Aims To Sell 4 Lakh CNG cars This Fiscal: Shashank Srivastava

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG will be the only premium CNG hatchback vehicle in its segment to offer a 6-airbag variant to customers along with Suzuki Connect’s 40+ connected features, 7-inch Smart Play Pro touchscreen infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, 60:40 rear split seats and much more. 

Related Articles
Maruti Suzuki Baleno - Driven By Tech
Maruti Suzuki Baleno - Driven By Tech
1 month ago
Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Suzuki Baleno (2015-2021): 5 Things To Know
Planning To Buy A Used Maruti Suzuki Baleno (2015-2021): 5 Things To Know
3 months ago
Top 5 Pre-Owned Automatic Hatchbacks To Buy
Top 5 Pre-Owned Automatic Hatchbacks To Buy
4 months ago
The New Age Baleno - Bold, Intelligent & Tech-Loaded
The New Age Baleno - Bold, Intelligent & Tech-Loaded
7 months ago
car
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Starts at ₹ 6.49 Lakh
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Maruti Suzuki Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Should 6 airbags be mandatory for all cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh