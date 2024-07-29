Login
Maximising Your Car's Resale Value: Recommended Strategies

This article presents some useful tips to help you get the best resale value for your car
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on July 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Many consider a car a significant investment. A major factor determining its investment worthiness is its resale value. When it comes to bidding adieu to your trusted commute partner of years, it is essential to maximise its resale value. Whether you plan to buy a new model or simply sell your car, knowing how to get the best value can be helpful. This article presents some useful tips to help you get the best resale value for your car.

     

    Maintain Your Car

     

    Maintaining your car is a great way to ensure it performs well and increases its longevity. This can be taking care of the paintwork, opting for car washes, filter changes, etc. A well-maintained car also has a major role in its resale value. Put yourself in the shoes of a buyer. When purchasing a car, first-hand or second-hand, you go through many checks to assess the car's condition. So, being the seller, you also need to ensure that you offer an excellent quality car. ACKO Drive Car Service is an example of an initiative which offers users car repair and maintenance services.

     

    Keep Maintenance Service Records

     

    Regular maintenance is one of the most effective strategies for preserving and raising the value of your car when you sell it. Keep a thorough record of all maintenance, such as tyre rotations, oil changes, and other planned procedures. A well-recorded service history provides prospective purchasers with reassurance regarding the vehicle's proper maintenance.

     

    Always Choose Quality Repairs

     

    Anytime your car faces an issue, you should always go for quality repair services. Take services from registered centres and ensure that any parts used are authentic. Cutting corners on repairs may seem like a cost-effective solution, but it's better to spend money on high-quality solutions for any mechanical problems in the long run.

     

    Firstly, this will ensure that your car performs well. Secondly, a dependable and well-kept vehicle will attract more purchasers and fetch a better resale value.

     

    Keep a Record of Any Upgrades

     

    Many car owners opt for different upgrades after purchasing a car, which gives them a sense of personalisation. These can include an updated and advanced sound system, comfort features, or safety amenities. Updated safety features, alloy wheels, tinted windows, new tyres, and new infotainment systems are a few other modifications that increase a car's appeal. You must keep documentation of all these aftermarket upgrades.

     

    If resale is on the cards, remember to weigh the possible improvement in resale value against the cost of these upgrades. Stressing the benefits of your car's safety features and advanced systems will make it stand out from the competition and increase its resale value.

     

    Keep Your Car Clean

     

    In addition to looking better, a clean car conveys that it has had regular maintenance. Vacuum the carpets and upholstery, clean the interior and wash and wax the exterior regularly. Pay close attention to the little things, such as polishing headlights, cleaning door jambs, and removing any stickers or decals that can take away from the overall look. It might seem like a lot of work, but when it comes to getting a good value, it will be worth it.

     

    Fix Any Cosmetic Issues

     

    First impressions matter. Basic cosmetic flaws like paint chips, dents, and scratches can lower your car's estimated worth. Before listing your car for resale, you must fix these problems and restore the car's appearance. While you might have to spend money on expert detailing or touch-up services, they are necessary. They can greatly improve the car's overall presentation, which is usually worth the expense.

     

    Choose Classic Colours and Features

     

    Strategies to increase the resale value of your car begin when you first purchase it. Always choose classic and fashionable colours for your car because they will look better when it's time to sell. It is best to avoid pop colours, which are only on trend for a set period of time and also do not appeal to the masses. Similar to this, think of attractive features like a sunroof, leather seats, or advanced safety features that increase the appeal of your car.

     

    Research and Set a Good Price

     

    Set a competitive yet reasonable price by analysing the market worth of comparable used cars in your neighbourhood. Setting your car's price too high could turn away potential buyers, while setting it too low could result in losing money. When determining the price, consider elements including the vehicle's age, mileage, condition, and any special features or modifications.

     

    Conclusion

     

    Maximising the resale value of your car is not a one-trick event. It requires proper research, investment, and effort. Follow the strategies mentioned in this article and focus on maintenance, features, and documentation. Being a well-informed seller will definitely help you achieve a better resale value.

