McLaren Reveals Funky Livery As F1 Returns To Singapore & Japan

McLaren has revealed a new F1 livery which highlights its partnership with the OKX company which will be run on the Singapore and Japanese GP weekends. F1 will be returning to the countries for the first time since the pandemic.

OKX is a crypto trading platform and wants the F1 audience to use these currencies. McLaren has partnered with it and the livery is to honour the new partnership between the two brands.

We’re excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia. McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage,'' Zak Brown let it be noted in the press release.



''It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia. This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about. The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack,'' adds Chief Marketing Officer of OKX Haider Rafique.

The Singapore GP is one of the most glamorous races on the F1 calendar as it is a night race in the bustling south East Asian nation. It is also a street race which reminds many of Monaco. The Japanese GP is held at Suzuka which is considered one of the last iconic tracks on the F1 calendar and perhaps the most iconic one in Asia. It is also the home of Honda which was in F1 till last year and technically through a deal is still responsible for Red Bull's engine, even though the branding may not reflect that.

