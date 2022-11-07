Mercedes-Benz To Launch GLB & EQB SUVs In India On December 2, 2022

Mercedes-Benz will be launching two new SUVs in India come December. The automaker has confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz GLB and its electric equivalent - EQB - will be launched in the country on December 2, 2022. The GLB is a compact luxury seven-seater SUV positioned above the GLA in the automaker's line-up. The EQB, meanwhile, will be the first seven-seater offering in the luxury EV segment. The Mercedes-Benz EQB will also be the brand's most affordable EV positioned below the EQC in the company's electric line-up. Bookings are now open for a token of Rs. 1.5 lakh for both offerings.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz GLB First Drive Review

The Mercedes-Benz EQB and the GLB are likely to arrive as Completely Built Units

The Mercedes-Benz EQB will be the automaker's third electric offering this year after the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and the locally-assembled EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQB though is expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), at least initially, but could be locally assembled at a later date based on demand.

Globally, the EQB electric SUV gets multiple variants. The EQB 250 is the most accessible and develops 188 bhp and 385 Nm of peak torque. The EQB 300 4MATIC churns out 225 bhp and 390 Nm of peak torque. Lastly, the top-spec EQB 350 4MATIC develops 288 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Battery options include the 66.5 kWh unit with 330 km (WLTP cycle) of range. There's also the bigger 70.7 kWh unit with 391 km (WLTP cycle) of range on a single charge.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB will most likely get the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Coming to the Mercedes-Benz GLB, the brand's accessible seven-seater luxury SUV is a great for young families who would appreciate the extra row at the back. The model is designed to look like a baby GLS and will also be the second seven-seater SUV in the company's portfolio. The GLB will also arrive as a CBU from the Mercedes facility in Mexico, so prices could be at a slight premium.

Compared to the GLC's 2,873 mm wheelbase, the GLB gets a marginally smaller one at 2,829 mm. The cabin borrows heavily from the GLA with the dual screens, multi-function steering wheel, leather steering wheel and more. Expect to see all other features being carried over as well. With all three rows up, the GLB also comes with decent boot capacity of about 150 litres. The space increases to 570 litres with the rear seats folded, which is 20 litres more than the GLC.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz GLB will most likely be the 2.0-litre diesel with 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque on the 220d variant with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The GLB 200 petrol will also get a 2.0-litre motor with 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. An AWD with 4MATIC is also likely.

