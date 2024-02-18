Login

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition Revealed

Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • G-Class Stronger Than Diamonds Edition limited to 300 units globally
  • Features Rosewood Grey Magno exterior paint, black Nappa leather upholstery, and 0.25-carat diamonds embedded in each door-lock pin
  • Available in 500 petrol spec

Mercedes-Benz commemorated Valentine’s Day with the unveiling of a unique limited-run derivative of its iconic G-Class SUV. Called the G-Class Stronger Than Diamonds Edition, the special edition is limited to just 300 units worldwide and gets distinctive touches such as actual diamonds in the interior and genuine silver inserts on the vehicle’s keys. Mercedes says that the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition is “a highly desirable Valentine’s gift.”

 

Adhering to the theme of Valentine’s Day, Mercedes-Benz promotes this special edition with the tagline, "A love that lasts forever. Stronger than diamonds," accompanied by a captivating video showcasing the SUV's opulent features.

Distinguishing features of the Stronger Than Diamonds Edition include the Rosewood Grey Magno exterior paint, exclusive to this variant, complemented by black Nappa leather upholstery with rose stitching and deep-pile floor mats. Notably, each of the four stainless steel door-lock pins boasts a 0.25-carat diamond.

The special edition also features stainless steel grab handles and door sills adorned with the Stronger Than Diamonds badge. Owners also receive a certificate verifying the ethically sourced origins of the diamonds.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the Stronger Than Diamond Edition is based on the G 500 petrol SUV. This means it is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine pushing out 416 bhp and 610 Nm.

As for the price, well Mercedes says that the G 500 Stronger Than Diamond Edition has a list price of 175,000 euros in Germany or roughly Rs 1.56 crore before tax. In comparison, the standard petrol G-class is priced from 130,203 euros or about Rs 1.16 crore.

