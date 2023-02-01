Mercedes-Benz GLE, GLE Coupe Facelifts Debut With Subtle Styling Changes, Updated Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted GLE and GLE Coupe SUVs ahead of global sales commencing later this year. The updated SUVs get minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model though more notable changes have been made under the skin with new electrified powertrains along with upgraded tech on board.

In terms of design, the cosmetic changes to the GLE and GLE Coupe are quite minimalistic. The grille on the standard variants have been updated with the central slat now featuring a segmented design while the bumpers too get some tweaks to the design. The headlamps and taillights retain the same design as the outgoing GLE though get new lighting signatures and detailing.

The GLE Coupe additionally gets the sportier AMG Line exterior package as standard.

Inside, the dashboard design remains unchanged as well with the most notable changes coming in the form of the new steering with touch sensitive controls along with new trim finishes previously only seen on Mercedes’ Maybach line-up. On the tech front, the GLE facelifts now get the second-generation MBUX software though the twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster have been retained. The upgrade brings with it an improved voice assistant along with greater functionality of the central touchscreen – it now controls greater vehicle functions.

Adding to the new tech is an upgraded driver assistance suite including active distance assist, steering assist and traffic sign recognition. Also offered is a new ‘transparent bonnet’ function that works in conjunction with the optional 360-degree camera to let you view the ground hidden by the bonnet. The function is part of an optional off-road package that also adds in an underride guard as well as offering greater suspension lift from the optional air suspension.

Last of the new tech is the upgraded trailer hauling functions that now includes a new route planning function as well as an upgraded trailer manoeuvring assist function.

The AMG models meanwhile pack in greater standard kit including a heads-up display, MBUX Augmented Reality function and MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, Burmester sound system, the Memory Package, the 360‑degree Parking Pilot, the KEYLESS‑GO Package and Blind Spot Assist.

Coming to the engine line-up Mercedes has electrified the entire GLE line-up with all engines now getting a 48V mild-hybrid set-up. New to the line-up is the GLE 400e plug-in-hybrid pairing a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and 31.2 kWh battery pack. The GLE 350de remains on sale as well. Moving to the AMG variants, the GLE 53’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder mill gets an upgraded turbocharger along with software tweaks that liberates greater torque – 560 Nm as against 520 Nm. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the AMG 63 remains unchanged.