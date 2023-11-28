Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany

Mercedes-Benz recently inaugurated its first European charging station in Mannheim, Germany, featuring six 300 kW charging points for electric vehicles. To optimise energy distribution, each charger has a single port, ensuring maximal efficiency. Additionally, with intelligent charging management, select EVs can achieve an 80 per cent charge in less than 20 minutes. In a strategic partnership, E.ON will collaborate with Mercedes-Benz on the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe, offering support in various stages, from site selection to construction and ongoing services.

The charging station is accessible to vehicles of all sizes and brands, while also offering exclusive benefits to Mercedes-Benz customers. This includes a welcome introductory rate and complimentary charging via the Mercedes Me Charge service during the initial months. Furthermore, the navigation system in Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles provides real-time information on charging points, facilitating route planning to optimize travel timings. A reservation function is also in the works, allowing Mercedes-Benz customers to book charging points in advance.

Following locations in the U.S. and China, Mannheim marks the fourth operational charging station for Mercedes-Benz globally, with more slated to open by year-end. Future expansion plans include additional sites in Germany and new charging stations in Italy, Spain, and France by 2024, contributing to a global network of over 2,000 charging points, with 200 in Europe alone. Mercedes-Benz aims to establish more than 2,000 charging hubs with over 10,000 fast-charging points worldwide by the end of the decade.