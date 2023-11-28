Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on November 28, 2023
Highlights
- Mercedes-Benz partners with E.ON to expand its charging network in Europe.
- The charging station is accessible to vehicles of all sizes and brands.
- It is equipped with six 300 kW charging points.
Mercedes-Benz recently inaugurated its first European charging station in Mannheim, Germany, featuring six 300 kW charging points for electric vehicles. To optimise energy distribution, each charger has a single port, ensuring maximal efficiency. Additionally, with intelligent charging management, select EVs can achieve an 80 per cent charge in less than 20 minutes. In a strategic partnership, E.ON will collaborate with Mercedes-Benz on the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe, offering support in various stages, from site selection to construction and ongoing services.
Also Read: Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
The charging station is equipped with six 300 kW charging points.
The charging station is accessible to vehicles of all sizes and brands, while also offering exclusive benefits to Mercedes-Benz customers. This includes a welcome introductory rate and complimentary charging via the Mercedes Me Charge service during the initial months. Furthermore, the navigation system in Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles provides real-time information on charging points, facilitating route planning to optimize travel timings. A reservation function is also in the works, allowing Mercedes-Benz customers to book charging points in advance.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
The charging station is accessible to vehicles of all sizes and brands.
Following locations in the U.S. and China, Mannheim marks the fourth operational charging station for Mercedes-Benz globally, with more slated to open by year-end. Future expansion plans include additional sites in Germany and new charging stations in Italy, Spain, and France by 2024, contributing to a global network of over 2,000 charging points, with 200 in Europe alone. Mercedes-Benz aims to establish more than 2,000 charging hubs with over 10,000 fast-charging points worldwide by the end of the decade.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17734 second ago
Maruti Suzuki announces an imminent price hike across its vehicle lineup.
-9222 second ago
With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.
11 hours ago
Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.
13 hours ago
The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
13 hours ago
The Hilux Champ closely resembles the 2022 IMV 0 concept, with the design emphasising utility and featuring flat, squared-off edges.
15 hours ago
Max Verstappen put on a superb early defence and clinched a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Mercedes’ George Russell home.
16 hours ago
The utility-focused electric scooter is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with one specifically tailored for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.
17 hours ago
Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.
1 day ago
Following its recent global unveil, the motorcycle has been launched in the United States
1 day ago
The title showdown was marred by an unfortunate race-ending collision involving Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez,
1 day ago
The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions
2 days ago
Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
2 days ago
The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.
3 days ago
MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships.
4 days ago
The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla