New All-Female F1 Academy Series To Be A Part Of F1 Weekends From 2024

In order to promote women in motorsport and help them reach Formula 1, FIA is inaugurating a brand new racing series called ‘F1 Academy’ later this year. F1 Academy will be run by current F2 & F3 squads, and will see 15 drivers race across 7 race weekends, and in 21 races. Of these 7 race weekends, 5 will take place on current Formula 1 tracks in 2023, including the season finale alongside the US GP later this year.

F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has now also announced that while F1 Academy will only coincide with one Formula 1 weekend this year, from 2024 onwards all the races will be held alongside Formula 1. “F1 took the leadership on that to try to do something, investing, believing that by creating attention to that project we can have hopefully as soon as we can, a girl, a woman, in F1. That’s our hope and that’s why we are really investing a lot”, Domenicali said. “Susie Wolff will lead this plan, this programme and in the next couple of weeks we will announce the details of what is more than [on] the track because we need to start to create awareness.”

“It’s great that the F1 Academy will be racing during F1 events next year and this highlights again the importance of the series to Stefano and the team at F1”, F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff added. “We are looking forward to getting the season under way in a few weeks' time and while there is lots of work to do, we are forming a clear plan to build a project that really works for the future of female talent in motorsport.”

