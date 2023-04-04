  • Home
  • News
  • New All-Female F1 Academy Series To Be A Part Of F1 Weekends From 2024

New All-Female F1 Academy Series To Be A Part Of F1 Weekends From 2024

FIA is introducing an all-new all-female F1 Academy series this year to support young women racing drivers, and it will run alongside Formula 1 from next season onwards.
authorBy carandbike Team
04-Apr-23 01:36 PM IST
Formula 1 Academy.jpg

In order to promote women in motorsport and help them reach Formula 1, FIA is inaugurating a brand new racing series called ‘F1 Academy’ later this year. F1 Academy will be run by current F2 & F3 squads, and will see 15 drivers race across 7 race weekends, and in 21 races. Of these 7 race weekends, 5 will take place on current Formula 1 tracks in 2023, including the season finale alongside the US GP later this year.

F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff.

 

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has now also announced that while F1 Academy will only coincide with one Formula 1 weekend this year, from 2024 onwards all the races will be held alongside Formula 1. “F1 took the leadership on that to try to do something, investing, believing that by creating attention to that project we can have hopefully as soon as we can, a girl, a woman, in F1. That’s our hope and that’s why we are really investing a lot”, Domenicali said. “Susie Wolff will lead this plan, this programme and in the next couple of weeks we will announce the details of what is more than [on] the track because we need to start to create awareness.”

“It’s great that the F1 Academy will be racing during F1 events next year and this highlights again the importance of the series to Stefano and the team at F1”, F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff added. “We are looking forward to getting the season under way in a few weeks' time and while there is lots of work to do, we are forming a clear plan to build a project that really works for the future of female talent in motorsport.”
 

Related Articles
Oscar Piastri Grabs Maiden Points Finish In His Home Race In Australia
Oscar Piastri Grabs Maiden Points Finish In His Home Race In Australia
8 hours ago
F1: Mercedes Recover To Qualify 2-3 As Verstappen Grabs Pole For The Australian GP
F1: Mercedes Recover To Qualify 2-3 As Verstappen Grabs Pole For The Australian GP
2 days ago
F1: Tennis Pro Alcaraz Thinks Alonso’s 33rd GP Victory May Come Soon
F1: Tennis Pro Alcaraz Thinks Alonso’s 33rd GP Victory May Come Soon
4 days ago
Saudi Arabian GP Race Report: Perez Holds Off Teammate Verstappen To Claim Victory
Saudi Arabian GP Race Report: Perez Holds Off Teammate Verstappen To Claim Victory
15 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner