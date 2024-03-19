Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Triumph Rocket 3 Storm With More Power Unveiled

The new Triumph Rocket 3 Storm comes in both R and GT variants and the 2,458 cc, three-cylinder engine gets a performance hike with more power and torque than before.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Rocket 3 announced with more power, torque
  • 2,458 cc, inline-three makes 180 bhp
  • Prices expected to be around ₹ 22-24 lakh

Triumph is celebrating 20 years of the Rocket 3, the power cruiser with the largest production engine in a motorcycle. And to mark the milestone, Triumph has unveiled the 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm in both R and GT trims with the engine now making more power and torque than before. The 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine will now put out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm, a massive 15 bhp bump and a class-leading 255 Nm of peak torque, kicking in at 4,000 rpm, a hike of 4 Nm. The new Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT models also feature lighter wheels, blacked-out styling and dark colour schemes.

 

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Unveiled With New Colour Options

 

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R in Sapphire Black with Granite.

 

Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Trident 660 Recalled In The US

 

As before, the two versions of the new Rocket 3 Storm differ in ergonomics and styling details. The Rocket 3 R is the roadster variant, with mid-mounted footpegs which offer vertical adjustability and is the sportier of the two, with a forward leaning handlebar, while the GT has a more laidback vibe. The GT also gets forward mounted footpegs, with three horizontal position settings offering 50 mm of adjustment. The GT also offers better pillion comfort with an adjustable sculpted touring seat that has thicker padding than the R and a standard back-rest.

 

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024

 

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 GT in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black

 

Also Read: New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test

 

The massive engine is mounted on the same aluminium frame which was first introduced in 2019, although the wheels are now new 10-spoke alloys which are lighter and reduce the bike’s unsprung mass by around 4 kg. Both bikes come with Brembo Stylema calipers gripping two 320 mm discs up front and a Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc caliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the rear wheel. Suspension duties are handled by 47 mm Showa forks that are adjustable for rebound and compression damping and a Showa monoshock with piggyback reservoir at the rear that’s fully adjustable. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India

 

The TFT instrument console can be operated through a five-way joystick and comes with two information layouts.

 

Also Read: Opinion - Focus On Single-Cylinder Premium Motorcycles

 

There’s a comprehensive electronics package with lean-sensitive cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire, a torque-assist clutch, hill hold, four ride modes, cruise control and keyless ignition. A quickshifter is an optional extra, and there’s a long list of 50 genuine accessories. So far, there’s no word on a India launch date, but Triumph India may be offering the new Rocket 3 Storm in the next few months. Expect prices to be in the range of Rs. 22-24 lakh (Ex-showroom).

# New Triumph Rocket 3 Storm# 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm# Triumph Rocket 3 Storm# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 17,979/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3
7.6

Triumph Rocket 3

Starts at ₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Rocket 3 Specifications
View Rocket 3 Features

Popular Triumph Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video
Ather Offers Glimpse Of Rizta E-Scooter’s Touchscreen In New Promo Video
BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut
BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut
Tata Tiago Updated For 2024; Gets New Auto-Dimming IRVM, USB Type C Charger
Tata Tiago Updated For 2024; Gets New Auto-Dimming IRVM, USB Type C Charger
Bajaj Pulsar CNG Motorcycle Revealed In New Spy Shots
Bajaj Pulsar CNG Motorcycle Revealed In New Spy Shots
VinFast Founder Sets Up V-Green EV Charging Company
VinFast Founder Sets Up V-Green EV Charging Company
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Variants Explained
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Variants Explained
Pol Tarres Sets Two New Altitude Records With Yamaha
Pol Tarres Sets Two New Altitude Records With Yamaha
Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Trident 660 Recalled In The US
Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Trident 660 Recalled In The US
Audi Q6 E-Tron Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Range Of Up To 625 km
Audi Q6 E-Tron Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Range Of Up To 625 km
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved