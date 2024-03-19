New Triumph Rocket 3 Storm With More Power Unveiled

Triumph is celebrating 20 years of the Rocket 3, the power cruiser with the largest production engine in a motorcycle. And to mark the milestone, Triumph has unveiled the 2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm in both R and GT trims with the engine now making more power and torque than before. The 2,458 cc, inline three-cylinder engine will now put out 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm, a massive 15 bhp bump and a class-leading 255 Nm of peak torque, kicking in at 4,000 rpm, a hike of 4 Nm. The new Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT models also feature lighter wheels, blacked-out styling and dark colour schemes.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 Unveiled With New Colour Options

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R in Sapphire Black with Granite.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Trident 660 Recalled In The US

As before, the two versions of the new Rocket 3 Storm differ in ergonomics and styling details. The Rocket 3 R is the roadster variant, with mid-mounted footpegs which offer vertical adjustability and is the sportier of the two, with a forward leaning handlebar, while the GT has a more laidback vibe. The GT also gets forward mounted footpegs, with three horizontal position settings offering 50 mm of adjustment. The GT also offers better pillion comfort with an adjustable sculpted touring seat that has thicker padding than the R and a standard back-rest.

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024

2025 Triumph Rocket 3 GT in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black

Also Read: New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test

The massive engine is mounted on the same aluminium frame which was first introduced in 2019, although the wheels are now new 10-spoke alloys which are lighter and reduce the bike’s unsprung mass by around 4 kg. Both bikes come with Brembo Stylema calipers gripping two 320 mm discs up front and a Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc caliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the rear wheel. Suspension duties are handled by 47 mm Showa forks that are adjustable for rebound and compression damping and a Showa monoshock with piggyback reservoir at the rear that’s fully adjustable.

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India

The TFT instrument console can be operated through a five-way joystick and comes with two information layouts.

Also Read: Opinion - Focus On Single-Cylinder Premium Motorcycles

There’s a comprehensive electronics package with lean-sensitive cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire, a torque-assist clutch, hill hold, four ride modes, cruise control and keyless ignition. A quickshifter is an optional extra, and there’s a long list of 50 genuine accessories. So far, there’s no word on a India launch date, but Triumph India may be offering the new Rocket 3 Storm in the next few months. Expect prices to be in the range of Rs. 22-24 lakh (Ex-showroom).