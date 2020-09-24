New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report

Potential partners have been reluctant to move forward with Nikola amid the heightened scrutiny, but a deal could still come together, a recent report suggested.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Nikola's shares sank again on Wednesday, falling 26 per cent to $21.15

Nikola Corp's talks with energy firms including BP PLC to build hydrogen-refuelling stations have been stalled following a short-seller's allegations that the electric automaker misled investors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Potential partners have been reluctant to move forward amid the heightened scrutiny, but a deal could still come together, the report said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nikola and BP did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The electric-truck maker's shares sank again on Wednesday, falling 26 per cent to $21.15.

Also Read: Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns

In a scathing report two weeks ago, short-seller Hindenburg Research said it had enough evidence to show Nikola and its founder Trevor Milton made false claims about the company's proprietary technology to form partnerships with automakers.

Following the allegations, Milton quit, but Nikola's Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady said on Tuesday the company has the backing of all its existing automotive partners.

0 Comments

Nikola has publicly rejected the accusations and has threatened to take legal action against Hindenburg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine 2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine
Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform
California To Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles Starting In 2035 California To Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles Starting In 2035
Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report
Mahindra Thar AX Variant Spotted Ahead Of October 2020 Launch Mahindra Thar AX Variant Spotted Ahead Of October 2020 Launch
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Programme In Delhi, NCR And Bengaluru Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Programme In Delhi, NCR And Bengaluru
2021 BMW M3 And M4 Unveiled Globally 2021 BMW M3 And M4 Unveiled Globally
Renault Triber India Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 13,000 Renault Triber India Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 13,000
Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At Rs. 7.95 Crore Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At Rs. 7.95 Crore
Maxxis Tyres Is The Official Sponsor Partner For The New York Yankees Baseball Team Maxxis Tyres Is The Official Sponsor Partner For The New York Yankees Baseball Team
Zongshen Unveils Cyclone RX6 Adventure Bike With Norton 650 cc Engine Zongshen Unveils Cyclone RX6 Adventure Bike With Norton 650 cc Engine
Atal Rohtang Tunnel To Open For Traffic On October 3, 2020 Atal Rohtang Tunnel To Open For Traffic On October 3, 2020
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities