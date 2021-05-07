No Need To Get A COVID Test Done For Interstate Travel: ICMR Issues Advisory

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory suggesting that the need for healthy individuals to take the RT-PCR test for interstate domestic travel may be completely removed. The advisory has been issued in order to reduce the load on COVID-19 testing laboratories in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. The advisory stated further that the RT-PCR test should not be repeated on an individual who has tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR.

People who have COVID-19 or Flu like symptoms should not be travelling inter-state

Moreover, no testing is required for COVID-19 recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge, in accordance with the discharge policy of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. At present, India has a total of 2,506 molecular testing laboratories including RT-PCR, TrueNAT, CBNAAT and other platforms. The national testing capacity stands at 15 lakh tests in a three-shift operation.

The advisory will make interstate travel easier for a number of essential travellers. Meanwhile, some states still mandate an e-pass where lockdown restrictions have been imposed. The body also discouraged non-essential interstate travel, especially of individuals who are showing Covid or flu-like symptoms. All travellers need to follow Covid safety protocols.

India has a total of 2,506 molecular testing laboratories that are currently working in overtime

With the overwhelming number of cases every day, the pressure on labs is huge to deliver results on time. The top health research body also recommended upscaling testing using RATs and said that it may be allowed at all available government and private healthcare facilities. The body also recommended setting up booths in cities, towns, and villages for testing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.