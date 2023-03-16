  • Home
  • News
  • Oil Regains Some Ground After Credit Suisse Lifeline

Oil Regains Some Ground After Credit Suisse Lifeline

Brent crude futures were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6%.
authorBy Reuters
16-Mar-23 06:59 PM IST
null

Oil prices clawed back some ground on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's 15-month lows, as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

But market sentiment remained fragile, battered by fears of growing stress on banks worldwide, and both the main crude benchmarks gave up some of Thursday's early gains.

Brent crude futures were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $74.23 a barrel by 1105 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.04.

On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, U.S. crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021.

Related Articles
Oil Slumps Nearly 5% To Lowest In More Than A Year As Banking Fears Mount
Oil Slumps Nearly 5% To Lowest In More Than A Year As Banking Fears Mount
10 hours ago
Oil Prices Fall 2% In Choppy Trade As Banking Fears Rattle Markets
Oil Prices Fall 2% In Choppy Trade As Banking Fears Rattle Markets
3 days ago
India Jostles With China For April ESPO Crude From Russia, Prices Jump
India Jostles With China For April ESPO Crude From Russia, Prices Jump
4 days ago
India's February Fuel Demand Hits At Least 24 Year High
India's February Fuel Demand Hits At Least 24 Year High
4 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI
2013 Audi
A4 2.0 TDI
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.5
10
12.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line