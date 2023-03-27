  • Home
  • News
  • Oil Settles Down On Worries Over European Banks, U.S. Crude Reserve

Oil Settles Down On Worries Over European Banks, U.S. Crude Reserve

Brent crude settled down 1.2%, to $74.99 while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures fell 1%, to $69.26 a barrel.
authorBy Reuters
27-Mar-23 11:02 AM IST
null

Oil prices settled lower on Friday as European banking shares fell and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects.

Brent crude settled down 92 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.99. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures fell 70 cents, or 1%, to $69.26 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose this week as banking sector turmoil eased. Brent futures rose 2.8% in the week while U.S. crude futures rose 3.8%. Last week, both benchmarks posted their biggest declines in months.

"We're riding along macroeconoic headwinds, and there's a newfound correlation with equities" said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Banking stocks slid in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group slammed by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis could persist.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened an unscheduled meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Friday morning.

The dollar rose 0.6% against other currencies, which also pressured oil, making crude more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The White House said in October it would buy back oil for the SPR when prices were at or below about $67-$72 per barrel.

On Thursday, Granholm told lawmakers it would be difficult to take advantage of low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are at their lowest level since 1983 following sales directed by President Joe Biden last year.

Oil drew some support from strong demand expectations from China. Goldman Sachs said commodities demand was surging in the world's biggest oil importer, with oil demand topping 16 million bpd.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said a previously announced cut of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Russia's oil production would be from an output level of 10.2 million bpd in February, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

That means Russia aims to produce 9.7 million bpd between March and June, according to Novak, a much smaller output cut than Moscow previously indicated.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Trixie Yap in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)

Related Articles
Oil Drops 1% As US In No Rush To Refill Strategic Reserve
Oil Drops 1% As US In No Rush To Refill Strategic Reserve
9 hours ago
Factbox: The Battle Over Russia's Crude And Oil Products
Factbox: The Battle Over Russia's Crude And Oil Products
11 hours ago
India's February Crude Oil Imports Jump To Meet Growing Demand
India's February Crude Oil Imports Jump To Meet Growing Demand
3 days ago
Oil Rises 2% In Retreat From 15-mth Low As Banking Fears Subside
Oil Rises 2% In Retreat From 15-mth Low As Banking Fears Subside
5 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line