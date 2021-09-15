Ola Electric Opens Purchase Of S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters

Ola Electric has announced the purchase process of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters on September 15, 2021. The purchase for the two electric scooters is open for anyone who has made a reservation, and will be carried out in batches, with prioritising users based on their dates of reservation. Customers who have booked an Ola electric scooter will be notified through email, SMS and/or push notifications. Customers can visit the Ola app, click on the Ola scooter banner on the home page and initiate the purchase process.

The top-spec Ola S1 Pro is available in a choice of 10 colours, and get additional features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant

Customers then can pick between the S1 and S1 Pro, and choose from the choice of colours offered on each variant. The selection can also be modified if a customer changes his mind. Customers need to pay an advance of Rs. 20,000 for purchasing the Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, and the rest before shipment. The advance is completely refundable if a customer wishes to cancel his or her booking. Cancellation is allowed only till the scooter is shipped from the Ola Futurefactory. Customers can also avail of convenient EMI options when they make the rest of the payment, after making the advance payment of Rs. 20,000.

Customers can book the Ola electric scooters through the Ola app for Rs. 499. The first payment to be made after getting notification for the purchase process is Rs. 20,000. The balance needs to be paid before the scooter is shipped, and can be paid in full, or in easy EMIs.

Customers can insure the Ola scooter, with insurance offerings from Ola Financial Services. 5 years' Third Party insurance is mandatory as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with a new scooter purchase, and is required for the registration process. Whoever wants to book an Ola electric scooter, can still do so, for Rs. 499 on the Ola app. Deliveries of the Ola electric scooters will begin from October 2021.

Ex-Showroom Prices After FAME II incentives & individual state subsidy: