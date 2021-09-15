Ola Electric Opens Purchase Of S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters

  • Home
The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are available to be purchased exclusively on the Ola app and the process is completely digital.
15-Sep-21 04:32 PM IST
Highlights
  • Customers need to make a payment of Rs. 20,000 after choosing the variant
  • Balance needs to be paid in full, or through EMIs before shipment
  • Interested customers can still book the scooter for Rs. 499 on the app

Ola Electric has announced the purchase process of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters on September 15, 2021. The purchase for the two electric scooters is open for anyone who has made a reservation, and will be carried out in batches, with prioritising users based on their dates of reservation. Customers who have booked an Ola electric scooter will be notified through email, SMS and/or push notifications. Customers can visit the Ola app, click on the Ola scooter banner on the home page and initiate the purchase process.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Launched In India

s2vjqoc4

The top-spec Ola S1 Pro is available in a choice of 10 colours, and get additional features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant

Customers then can pick between the S1 and S1 Pro, and choose from the choice of colours offered on each variant. The selection can also be modified if a customer changes his mind. Customers need to pay an advance of Rs. 20,000 for purchasing the Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, and the rest before shipment. The advance is completely refundable if a customer wishes to cancel his or her booking. Cancellation is allowed only till the scooter is shipped from the Ola Futurefactory. Customers can also avail of convenient EMI options when they make the rest of the payment, after making the advance payment of Rs. 20,000.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Variants Explained

4u3ctts8

Customers can book the Ola electric scooters through the Ola app for Rs. 499. The first payment to be made after getting notification for the purchase process is Rs. 20,000. The balance needs to be paid before the scooter is shipped, and can be paid in full, or in easy EMIs.

Customers can insure the Ola scooter, with insurance offerings from Ola Financial Services. 5 years' Third Party insurance is mandatory as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with a new scooter purchase, and is required for the registration process. Whoever wants to book an Ola electric scooter, can still do so, for Rs. 499 on the Ola app. Deliveries of the Ola electric scooters will begin from October 2021.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Ola Electric Scooter

Ex-Showroom Prices After FAME II incentives & individual state subsidy:

STATE Ola S1 Price Ola S1 Pro Price
Delhi Rs. 85,099 Rs. 110,149
Gujarat Rs. 79,999 Rs. 109,999
Maharashtra Rs. 75,099 Rs. 100,149
Rajasthan Rs. 89,768 RS. 119,105
Orissa Rs. 94,999 Rs. 124,999
Assam Rs. 79,999 Rs. 109,999
Meghalaya Rs. 79,999 Rs. 109,999
Other States Rs. 99,999 Rs. 129,999
