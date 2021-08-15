Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 99,999

Ola Electric has launched its first electric vehicle, the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants, with prices beginning at Rs. 99,999 (Ex-showroom) for the base S1 variant. The top-spec Ola S1 Pro variant has been priced at Rs. 1,29,999 (Ex-showroom). Both variants differ in performance, range, number of riding modes, and number of colours, although the basic design is the same. The S1 Pro gets additional features over the base S1 variant like Voice Control, Hill Hold and Cruise Control. The S1 Pro also has quicker acceleration, more range, and higher top speed. The Ola S1 offers a top speed of 90 kmph with 121 km range and two riding modes, Normal and Sports. The top-spec Ola S1 Pro comes with claimed top speed of 115 kmph with 181 km range, and three riding modes, Normal, Sports and Hyper.

Also Read: Ola S1 Electric Scooter Variants Explained

State-Wise Prices Post Subsidy STATE Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Delhi Rs. 85,099 Rs. 1,10,149 Gujarat Rs. 79,999 Rs. 1,09,999 Maharashtra Rs. 94,999 Rs. 1,24,999 Rajasthan Rs. 89,968 Rs. 1,19,138 All other states Rs. 99,999 Rs. 1,29,999

Also Read: Ola Electric Raises $100 Million For Electric Two-Wheeler Factory

The top-spec Ola S1 Pro is available in a choice of 10 colours, and get additional features like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant

Also Read: Ola Electric Receives 1 Lakh Reservations For Electric Scooter In 24 Hours

Both the S1 and S1 Pro are powered by the same electric motor with maximum performance of 8.5 kW and 58 Nm of maximum torque. The S1 gets a 2.98 kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery pack. Claimed acceleration is 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds, for the S1 Pro, while the S1 has 0 to 40 kmph acceleration in 3.6 seconds. 0 to 60 kmph acceleration times are 7 seconds and 5 seconds for the S1 and S1 Pro respectively. With a fast charger, both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro can be charged with 75 km range in just 18 minutes. On a conventional home charging port, the S1 can be charged 100 per cent in 4 hours 48 minutes, while the S1 Pro can be charged 100 per cent in 6 hours 30 minutes.

Also Read: What We Know About Ola Electric

The Ola S1 electric scooter gets maximum range of 181 km with maximum top speed of 115 kmph in the S1 Pro variant

The Ola S1 is available in five colours, while the S1 Pro offers a wider range of ten colours. The electric scooter also gets a smart vehicle control unit (VCU), with an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and high-speed connectivity through 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The electric scooters also come with a reverse park assist function, as well as hill hold system and cruise control on the S1 Pro. Other features include a long list, with proximity lock/unlock, remote boot lock/unlock, onboard navigation, geo-fencing, mobile phone call and message alerts, as well as anti-theft alarm system.

The Ola S1 electric scooters will be home delivered to customers across 1,000 cities from October 2021.

Both the S1 and S1 Pro come with 36 litres of boot space. Kerb weight for the S1 is 121 kg, while the S1 Pro weighs 125 kg. The Ola electric scooters are built around a tubular steel frame, and runs on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels, suspended on a single fork front suspension and monoshock rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes, with a 220 mm front disc and 180 mm rear disc with standard combined braking system (CBS).

The Ola electric scooters will be available on sale starting September 8, 2021, and deliveries will begin from October 2021. Both variants of the Ola electric scooter will be offered across 1,000 cities in India. All Ola electric scooters will be home delivered to customers.