Ola Electric Receives Over 1 Lakh Reservations For Its Electric Scooter In 24 Hours

Ola Electric has created a record of sorts by receiving over 1 lakh reservations for its first ever electric scooter in less than 24 hours since pre-bookings opened. Interested customers can log on to the company website and book the scooter for Rs. 499. The booking amount is fully refundable. With bookings now open, we believe the scooter is likely to be launched in the coming weeks, most probably this month itself. The surprising bit is that between January and June 2021, the total sales of electric two-wheelers in India stood at 30,000 units. The company says that it continues to receive unprecedented demand for the Ola electric scooter.

(Prices and specifications for the Ola electric scooter are yet to be revealed)

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said "I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!"

(The Ola Electric scooter gets underseat stowage space for two half-face helmets)

Customers, who reserve their Ola electric scooter now, will get priority when the deliveries of the scooters begin. The Ola electric scooter is likely to have a range of 100-150 km and get features like removable Lithium-ion battery, digital instrument console, cloud connectivity, alloy wheels, telescopic suspension up front and much more.

India's EV revolution is off to an explosive start. ???????????? Huge thanks to the 100,000+ revolutionaries who've joined us and reserved their scooter. If you haven't already, #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/LpGbMJbjxi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2021

In a video released earlier, the scooter is shown to have large underseat stowage, good acceleration and segment leading range as well. Of course, the exact details about technical specifications are yet to be released. The Ola electric scooter is being manufactured at Ola Electric's plant in Tamil Nadu, which meets Industry 4.0 standards will have an installed capacity of 10 million electric scooters per annum. The capacity will stand at two million units per year in Phase 1. The plant will have 10 general assembly lines and will be able to roll out a scooter every two seconds, and 25,000 batteries per day.