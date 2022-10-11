  • Home
  • News
  • Polymatech Commences Local Manufacturing Of Opto-Semiconductors At Tamil Nadu Plant

Polymatech Commences Local Manufacturing Of Opto-Semiconductors At Tamil Nadu Plant

Company commences manufacturing 4 lakh chips per day with plans to roll out 10 lakh chips per day in the coming months.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
11-Oct-22 05:35 PM IST
Polymatech Commences Local Manufacturing Of Opto-Semiconductors At Tamil Nadu Plant banner
Highlights
  • Company currently producing 4 lakh chips per day
  • Planning to increase production to 10 lakh chips per day
  • Production of additional lines of semiconductor chips to commence in the future

Semiconductor manufacturer Polymatech has commenced manufacturing of its Opto-semiconductors and memory modules at its plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. The company is currently manufacturing 4 lakh chips at its plant daily with plans to ramp it up to 10 lakh chips per day in the coming months. The company earlier in the year had announced a $ 1 billion investment into its manufacturing facility for better integration of its existing product lines as well as enabling manufacturing of new chips previously being imported.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the full-fledged rollout of production for our Opto-semiconductors and memory modules,” said Eswara Rao Nandam, Founding President, Polymatech.
 

Representational image.

The new Opto-semiconductors are being packaged in both High Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (HTCC) substrates and Chip on Board (COB) with each having its own applications ranging from lighting to use in aircrafts, metro trains and more. The memory modules meanwhile find use in a vast range of electronic appliances. The chips are of the company’s own design.

The firm has also commenced manufacturing UVa chips which finds applications in medical and food sanitisation devices while other chips for use in medical and general appliances are in the final stages of trial production.

“By 2029, the global semiconductor industry market size is predicted to be $1,340 billion and the Indian market will form a significant portion of this industry with a projected growth of $64 billion by 2026. This, coupled with the ongoing worldwide chip shortage, makes for immense growth potential. We at Polymatech aim to leverage this global opportunity to the fullest and become one of the largest chip manufacturers in Asia by 2025,” Nandam said.

Related Articles
India Expects At Least $25 Billion Investment Under Semiconductor Incentive Scheme
India Expects At Least $25 Billion Investment Under Semiconductor Incentive Scheme
11 days ago
Chipmaker Nvidia Launches New System For Autonomous Driving
Chipmaker Nvidia Launches New System For Autonomous Driving
11 days ago
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
11 days ago
U.S. Picks Team To Oversee $52.7 Billion In Semiconductor Funding
U.S. Picks Team To Oversee $52.7 Billion In Semiconductor Funding
11 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!