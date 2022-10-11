Polymatech Commences Local Manufacturing Of Opto-Semiconductors At Tamil Nadu Plant

Semiconductor manufacturer Polymatech has commenced manufacturing of its Opto-semiconductors and memory modules at its plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. The company is currently manufacturing 4 lakh chips at its plant daily with plans to ramp it up to 10 lakh chips per day in the coming months. The company earlier in the year had announced a $ 1 billion investment into its manufacturing facility for better integration of its existing product lines as well as enabling manufacturing of new chips previously being imported.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the full-fledged rollout of production for our Opto-semiconductors and memory modules,” said Eswara Rao Nandam, Founding President, Polymatech.



Representational image.

The new Opto-semiconductors are being packaged in both High Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (HTCC) substrates and Chip on Board (COB) with each having its own applications ranging from lighting to use in aircrafts, metro trains and more. The memory modules meanwhile find use in a vast range of electronic appliances. The chips are of the company’s own design.

The firm has also commenced manufacturing UVa chips which finds applications in medical and food sanitisation devices while other chips for use in medical and general appliances are in the final stages of trial production.

“By 2029, the global semiconductor industry market size is predicted to be $1,340 billion and the Indian market will form a significant portion of this industry with a projected growth of $64 billion by 2026. This, coupled with the ongoing worldwide chip shortage, makes for immense growth potential. We at Polymatech aim to leverage this global opportunity to the fullest and become one of the largest chip manufacturers in Asia by 2025,” Nandam said.