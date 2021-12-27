PM Modi Upgrades To This Rs. 12-Crore Car

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newest car is a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard, an upgrade from the Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser that he used until recently. The armoured Maybach was recently seen at Hyderabad House in Delhi when he arrived to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Maybach S 650 Guard arrives with VR10-level protection.

PM Narendra Modi was seen arriving at Hyderabad House in Delhi in the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard offers the highest level of armoured protection available on a production car. The saloon can withstand bullets thanks to the upgraded windows and body shell and can take an assault from AK-47 rifles. The car gets an Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010 rating, thanks to its capability of protecting occupants from a blast of 15 kg TNT from a distance of just two metres. The windows get polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the under-body has been heavily armoured to protect the occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also gets a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.

Power comes from the 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 bhp and about 900 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 160 kmph. The car also gets special run-flat tyres that will continue to function in case of damage or puncture to ensure a quick getaway. Other creature comforts are carried over from the standard Maybach S-Class including the plush interior with seat massagers, while the seats themselves have been repositioned for enhanced legroom.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard comes with VR10-level protection, the highest available on a production vehicle

The request for a new car is usually put up by the Special Protection Group or SPG, which is responsible for safeguarding the PM. The SPG identifies the security requirements and then takes the decision if the state head requires a vehicle upgrade. The SPG orders two identical cars; the second vehicle is used as a decoy. Each vehicle costs about Rs. 12 crore.

President Ram Nath Kovind upgraded to the Mercedes-Benz S-class Pullman Maybach Guard earlier this year

Over the years, Prime Minister Modi has moved from a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio that he used as Gujarat Chief Minister, to a BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

