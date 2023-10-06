Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
06-Oct-23 06:29 PM IST
Highlights
- The ePluto 7G Max is available in four colour options
- It comes equipped with an AI-enabled power discharge
- It gets a standard battery warranty of 60,000 km
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Pure EV has launched the ePluto 7G Max in the Indian market. This electric scooter is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh, and deliveries are scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season. The ePluto 7G Max is available in four colour options – matte black, red, grey, and white.
This electric scooter is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh.
Powering ePluto 7G Max is a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery coupled with a BLDC (Brushless DC) motor with a continuous output of 1.5 kW and a peak output of 2.2 kW (3.22 bhp). Pure EV claims the scooter provides a range of up to 201 kilometres on a full charge.
Pure EV claims the scooter provides a range of up to 201 kilometres on a full charge.
The ePluto 7G Max is essentially an upgraded version of the ePluto 7G Pro with added features and overall enhancements. The brand highlights the new drivetrain has an efficiency rating of over 92 per cent. The brand also says that the braking experience has been significantly improved, which it claims results in a 30 per cent increase in the life of the front and rear brakes.
It comes with a standard battery warranty of 60,000 km, with an extended warranty option of 70,000 km
In terms of features, this scooter comes equipped with hill start assist, downhill assist, coasting regeneration, and a reverse mode.
Also Read: Pure ePluto 7G PRO Launched; Priced At Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom)
It also comes with a standard battery warranty of 60,000 km, with an option to extend it to 70,000 km.
Pure EV aims to establish more than 300 touchpoints across India by the end of FY24
Mentioning the suitability of the product for business applications, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV, said, “The company is bullish about offering Max to B2B and B2G entities having successfully deployed our long-range motorcycles across Tata Power, Police/Forest Departments of Tamil Nadu, and Telangana Govt. We are pleased to have received very positive feedback from prospective customers for Max and shall be looking for bulk product placement in the fleet segment as well."
Pure EV is also expanding its dealer network, and aims to establish more than 300 touchpoints across India by the end of FY24.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.
The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
3 hours ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season
3 hours ago
A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.
5 hours ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
6 hours ago
The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
6 hours ago
One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models
7 hours ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico
7 hours ago
Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.
The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
3 hours ago
A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.
5 hours ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
6 hours ago
The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
6 hours ago
One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models