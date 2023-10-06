Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Pure EV has launched the ePluto 7G Max in the Indian market. This electric scooter is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh, and deliveries are scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season. The ePluto 7G Max is available in four colour options – matte black, red, grey, and white.

Powering ePluto 7G Max is a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery coupled with a BLDC (Brushless DC) motor with a continuous output of 1.5 kW and a peak output of 2.2 kW (3.22 bhp). Pure EV claims the scooter provides a range of up to 201 kilometres on a full charge.

The ePluto 7G Max is essentially an upgraded version of the ePluto 7G Pro with added features and overall enhancements. The brand highlights the new drivetrain has an efficiency rating of over 92 per cent. The brand also says that the braking experience has been significantly improved, which it claims results in a 30 per cent increase in the life of the front and rear brakes.

It comes with a standard battery warranty of 60,000 km, with an extended warranty option of 70,000 km

In terms of features, this scooter comes equipped with hill start assist, downhill assist, coasting regeneration, and a reverse mode.

Pure EV aims to establish more than 300 touchpoints across India by the end of FY24

Mentioning the suitability of the product for business applications, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV, said, “The company is bullish about offering Max to B2B and B2G entities having successfully deployed our long-range motorcycles across Tata Power, Police/Forest Departments of Tamil Nadu, and Telangana Govt. We are pleased to have received very positive feedback from prospective customers for Max and shall be looking for bulk product placement in the fleet segment as well."

Pure EV is also expanding its dealer network, and aims to establish more than 300 touchpoints across India by the end of FY24.