Red Bull Reveals Fan-Designed Livery For F1 US Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have previously secured wins for Red Bull in cars featuring fan-designed liveries, with the last fan livery in Miami coinciding with a one-two finish for the team.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

20-Oct-23 03:34 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Red Bull's RB19 cars will feature a striking Texan-themed fan-designed livery
  • The winning design, inspired by the Texas Lone Star Flag, was crafted by graphic designer Franco Cavallone from Argentina.
  • Over 2,000 unique livery designs were submitted by fans

Formula 1 fans are in for a treat at the upcoming United States Grand Prix as Red Bull showcases a fun fan-designed livery on their RB19 cars driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The design, the second of three unique liveries inspired by the lone star flag of Texas, was the winning entry from Red Bull's "Make Your Mark" competition.
 

The competition tasked fans with crafting bespoke liveries for each of the three US Grand Prix races this season. The first iteration was unveiled in Miami, and the final design will make its debut at the Las Vegas round next month. For the upcoming Austin race, Argentine graphic designer Franco Cavallone's creation, inspired by the Texas Lone Star Flag, will grace the RB19.
 

Cavallone expressed his excitement: “I’m a freelance graphic designer, and this is easily the most exciting thing I’ve ever designed! It’s like a dream that this is happening to me, seeing my design on the car will be the best day ever, I can’t wait to see it on track.”
 

Red Bull sifted through over 2,000 unique livery designs submitted by fans. The top designs were put to a vote, and nearly 25,000 fans had their say in selecting the winning design. Christian Horner, Red Bull Team Principal, said, “I think Franco has done an excellent job, and the car looks incredible showcasing the Texan colours and culture.”
 

The Texan livery features the iconic star and tri-color pattern of the Lone Star Flag, running along the lower half of the car from nose to rear wing. Franco Cavallone's design beat out thousands of other entries, echoing the success of the Miami-spec RB19, which was also designed by an Argentina-based fan.
 

"This unique, fan-led competition coincides with the growth of Formula 1 and our supporters in the US," commented Christian Horner, highlighting the enthusiasm Red Bull has for integrating its global fan base into the team. “It's not every day we release a one-off livery, so it’s even more special that it’s designed by our fans.”
 

Red Bull has previously enjoyed success with fan-designed liveries, with Max Verstappen winning in Miami when the first fan-designed livery was used. The team is no doubt hoping that this Texan-inspired design brings them a similar taste of victory in Austin.
 

The Formula 1 circus rolls into Austin, Texas, for the US Grand Prix, where fans, both at the track and around the world, will have the chance to see their creative expressions adorning the championship-winning Red Bull cars.

