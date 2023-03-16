  • Home
Renault Duster Spotted Testing Abroad

The SUV first went on sale in 2012 and hasn't received a major update since
authorBy carandbike Team
16-Mar-23 01:03 PM IST
  • The car features similar styling features as the Dacia Bigster concept
  • The car is expected to launch by 2025
  • The car could feature a EV variant as well

The latest generation of the Renault Duster has been spotted testing abroad. The SUV first went on sale in 2012. The car was initially very successful as people fell for its tough SUV image. However, the car hasn’t received a major update since then and still features very similar styling. But that could change soon as spyshots of what looks like the latest generation of the Renault Duster have surfaced online.

At first glance, the front of the car looks very similar to the Dacia Bigster concept which was unveiled in January 2021. The front features similar LED headlamps as well as what looks like the grille integrated into it. The SUV also has a very boxy-muscular profile and features C-shaped headlamps at the rear. The car will most likely be built on a platform, jointly developed by Nissan. There are also reports that state that the vehicle will feature a 7-seater version unlike the previous car. 

There are no reports about the powertrain featured in the car. The car could feature an EV powertrain as Renault plans to convert 65 per cent of its line up into fully electric vehicles by 2025. However, Nissan is likely to release a rebadged version of the same car which could be manufactured as an ICE. The car is expected to launch by 2025 and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Toyota Hyryder when it does.

