RunR Mobility Unveils New HS e-Scooter With Up To 110 Km Range

The RunR HS EV comes equipped with a 60V 40AH Li-ion liquid-cooled battery pack.
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-May-23 06:17 PM IST
RunR HS EV.jpg

Mecpower Mobility, also known as RunR, a Gujarat-based EV startup has unveiled the HS EV, the company’s first electric scooter. The RunR HS EV features a 60V 40AH Lithium-ion liquid-cooled battery pack which the company claims gives the scooter a range of up to 110 kilometres per charge. Furthermore, the scooter also gets a CAN-based Battery management System.
 

Coming to the design, the HS EV features a retro-inspired design with a smooth front apron with turn indicators positioned along the edges while a rectangular headlamp sits up top in the handlebar cowl. The scooter also features a flat-ish seat while the side panels too are relatively plain with few cuts and creases. The scooter also gets alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster and LED tail-lamp and turn signals
 

 

RunR says the e-scooter will be offered in five colour options - white, black, green, orange and grey. 
 

RunR however is yet to reveal the full specification of the electric scooter. Aside from the battery pack, the company has only revealed that the HS will be a high-speed model - ie. have a top speed in excess of 25 kmph and require to be registered.
 

The company is also yet to announce prices for the electric scooter. RunR says that the scooter will have an ‘affordable price point’ despite the reduction in subsidies being offered on electric two-wheelers.
 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

Trending Now