Stella Moto Buzz High Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95,000

Stella Moto has launched Buzz high speed electric scooter in India, priced at Rs. 95,000 (Ex-Showroom). Buzz is Stella Moto's first electric scooter, as the Jaidka Group-backed company commenced operations back in 2021. The electric scooter is launched in 4 colours – Grey, Matt Blue, Red & Brown, and it gets a 3-year warranty. The scooter will be available in Stella showrooms across the country beginning in December, with deliveries beginning this month as well.

The electric scooter sports a conventional look.

Announcing the launch of the Buzz e-scooter, Nakul Jaidka, CEO & Founder of Stella Moto said, “We at Stella Moto aim to set new standards in the micro-mobility industry and have strongly emphasised safety and reliability in our vehicles. We launched the scooter at an affordable price point to make it accessible to a wide range of customers."

In terms of design, the Buzz has quite a conventional look. It gets decals all around, which help its cause in looking sportier. Interestingly, Stella Moto has also played around with the colours of the plastics, and in some colour options, the e-scooter gets a contrasting lighter coloured floorboard and lower section of the front apron, which does look unique, but may be hard to keep clean.

The Buzz gets contrasting plastics in some colour options.

The electric scooter also gets a fair bit of kit on board. It gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, and a disc-brake up front. The Buzz gets a 2.16 kWh LFP battery pack, which Stella Moto claims is “specially designed for Indian climatic conditions”. The battery is equipped with multiple temperature sensors, and the electronics - which include a micro-processor-based Smart BMS - cut-off the power in case of overheating. Stella Moto claims a range of over 90 km on a single charge, and the 2 kW BLDC motor on board can help deliver a top speed of 55 kmph. The electric scooter also offers several additional features, such as Cruise Control, a Digital speedometer, Central Locking, USB Charging, central locking & an anti-theft system.