Tata Tech, IIT Hyderabad Partner To Develop In-Car Tech, ADAS

Tata Technologies has announced a partnership with TiHAN IIT Hyderabad to collaborate on Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together in developing innovative solutions and accelerators that reduce technology incubation time and cost for automotive companies striving to develop SDVs with autonomous technologies.



The collaboration aims to address the specific challenges faced by automotive manufacturers in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies. It will focus on several key areas, including the development of platforms and Proofs of Concept (POC) to optimize product development timelines. Additionally, the partnership will enable upskilling and hands-on training for Tata Technologies engineers at TiHAN, providing them with expertise in new technology areas.



Commenting on the collaboration, Warren Harris, MD, and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Through this collaboration with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, we aim to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop and manufacture great products. We will leverage our 25+ years of automotive domain knowledge and access to customers across the globe to help TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad develop a comprehensive set of solutions and accelerators for the automotive industry and upskill engineers on emerging technologies.”



Tata Tech and IIT Hyderabad will collaborate on further developments in ADAS tech and vehicle software.

Prof. B S Murty, the Director of IIT Hyderabad, congratulated both TiHAN-IITH and Tata Technologies on their collaboration, emphasizing the potential for significant innovation in the automotive industry as a result of this partnership. He highlighted TiHAN Testbed, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to testing and validating a wide range of autonomous vehicle use cases, as a key asset in propelling progress toward innovative solutions for autonomous navigation with global impact.



The collaboration between Tata Technologies and TiHAN-IITH holds great promise for the automotive industry, as it brings together the expertise and resources of both organisations to drive innovation in SDVs and associated technologies.