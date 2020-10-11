Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive To Set Up A Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre In India

It will open in phases and follow strict hygiene, sanitization and social distancing practices

Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive, announced the opening of an advanced, global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru, India. The new centre will leverage Tata Technologies' expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as GKN Automotive's next-generation e-Drive technologies, reshaping the future of sustainable e-mobility. The ambition is to have a workforce of more than 100 world class software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020.

The new centre houses a design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, and a wellness center.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “This collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help us achieve a greener world.”

Spread across a 12,650 sq.ft. area, the center houses a design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, and a wellness center. In spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was completed in just six months, from layout to construction. It will open in phases and follow strict hygiene, sanitization and social distancing practices currently being implemented across all Tata Technologies facilities.

