GKN Automotive Develops 800V eDrive System

So far only the Hyundai E-GMP platform which has been used in the IONIQ 5 EV supports this voltage
authorBy Sahil Gupta
27-Jul-21 10:03 AM IST
Highlights
  • GKN Automotive has announced it is working on a 800V eDrive
  • Right now only the Hyundai EGMP platform supports this technology
  • Even Tesla hasn't announced any plans for this kind of voltage

GKN Automotive which is known to sell electric drives to many manufacturers announced that it is developing an 800V eDrive system. It has pushed its plans ahead as EV penetration is increasing by leaps and bounds. An 800V system is said to be the next big thing in EVs as these motors will need 800V batteries which have a higher volt improving overall efficiency. 

"These future systems, utilising and harnessing state-of-the-art 800V technologies, are already at advanced stages of development and being tested in real-world conditions. GKN Automotive's global experts are now working with the world's leading automotive manufacturers to make these advanced eDrive systems a production reality," said the company in a release. 

So far only the Hyundai E-GMP platform which has been used in the IONIQ 5 EV supports this voltage. "800 V is just a nominal/illustrative value, as the actual voltage might vary from about 600 to over 900 V or so, depending on battery stage of charge," says the company. 

As charging and range gets resolved eDrive motors will become more important

So far Tesla hasn't announced any plans for moving to an 800V architecture. Even its latest car the Cybertruck hasn't received this tech, neither has the new Tesla Model S Plaid. Tesla is also known for developing tech in-house so it could be that it is working on something though it hasn't announced it. 

"Global demand for EVs is accelerating fast and now is the perfect time for GKN Automotive to underpin its leadership in eDrive systems through next-generation technologies. These high-tech 800V systems will create faster-charging cars with better battery range, improved driving performance and even greater efficiencies. GKN Automotive intends to continue delivering an increasingly electrified future," said Liam Butterworth, CEO GKN Automotive. 

