Top 10 After Market Air Purification Solutions For Your Car

One of the big issues with COVID19 is ventilation. Experts have said that indoors, COVID19 spreads faster because of the lack of ventilation and air purification. That is in 2020 we saw a slew of vehicles that prompted the addition of virus protection and air purification features. But what if you aren't in the market for a new car, and you want to upgrade your vehicle with an air purifier?

Honeywell Move Pure2 Car Air Purifier

Honeywell has numerous air purification products for your household, but now it also offers its technology in a miniature form for the car. The Move Pure2 car air purifier has a HEPA filter which is critical for removing PM2.5 dust particles and particulate matter. It also gets a double-layered carbon filter that removes things like odour, smoke, and pollutants, including particles as small as the virus. It also has a long filter life of 360 hours (about 2 weeks) which can be changed after use.

Sharp OG-DC2E-B Plasmacluster Ion Generator

Sharp's IG-DC2E car air purifier has a sleek design that allows it to fit exactly in your cars cup holder. It leverages the plasmacluster technology Sharp uses in its home air purifiers. It can also weed out bad smells from the car keeping things fresh. It also gets a turn airflow mode which is 30 per cent faster for cleansing the air in the car.

The Nebelr Car Air Purifier has been designed to fit snugly into the cupholder of modern cars. It produces 10 million negative ions per cm3, and it claims that it can kill 99.9 per cent of all the bacteria and viruses while removing dust particles, PM2.5, PM10 and more. Unlike other air purifiers, it does not use a filter but instead uses electrostatic purification. It is also very well made thanks to the aluminum exterior.

BlueAir Cabin P2I

With its PM2.5 filter and an activated charcoal filter, BlueAir Cabin P2I stands apart from all the air purifiers that are available on this list. Again, this allows the system to remove PM2.5 particles, particulate matter which could include things like the virus and nasty odors. Since its design does not allow it to be placed inside a cup holder, it instead gets mounted using a strap, allowing it to put on top of either the headrest or armrest of the vehicle.

Philips GOPure Compact 110

The Philips GoPure is the most compact air purification solution on this list. Coming from the iconic Dutch company, the GoPure has an advanced three-stage filtration mechanism. The large particles are restricted in the pre-filter, the PM2.5 particulate matter and other nasty stuff like pollen, harmful gasses, bacteria, and small viruses are caught up in the HEPA filter. There is a dedicated third filter for removing unpleasant odor, from stale food and cigarette smoke. Philips of course is known for its air purifiers, and it believes it can clean up the car in 15 minutes. The beauty of the system is that it will automatically engage the moment the ignition is on, which means that it is well integrated on a system level.

PranaVital smart multi-functional car Air purifier

PranaVital may not be as well-known as some of the brands on this list, but it does have an excellent air purification solution for cars. It has a cylindrical shaped air purifier that can snuggly fit in the cupholder. Like many air purifiers on this list, instead of having traditional air purification filters, it depends on ionization that releases up to 8 million negative ions per second. It also has some gesture controls so that the driver can control it without needing to reach out and physically touch the purifier.

Crusaders CF-100

The Crusaders CF-100 is a truly portable air purifier. You can take it anywhere without and get the environment cleaned up as long as you are in a 70 sq feet (about twice the area of a queen-sized bed) space. That of course includes a car as well and it has been designed to fit perfectly in the cupholder. It combines an active carbon and HEPA filter -- so it removes everything from PM2.5 particles to bad odor. Overall, it has five filtration layers. It works via a rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasting 3 hours on a single charge. It may not be ideal for long road trips this means; however, it is more than enough for daily use. It also comes with twin fan speeds.

Vantro smart car Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and Ionizer

The Vantro smart car air purifier is a rare breed of air purifier that is combining both ionization techniques with a HEPA filter -- removing the PM2.5 particles, bad smells, and other smaller particles. The promise is that it can eliminate 99 per cent of viruses, germs, and bacteria. It also provides a unique 360-degree purification field. It has easily been slotted in a cup holder, at least on the front row of the car.

Motozoop 2-in-1 Car Air Purifier

The multi-functional car air purifier comes with an ionization system that releases up to 5.6 million negative ions per cubic centimetres which means it will be a decent solution for compact cars. It also cleans up the air and rid of unpleasant odor, formaldehyde, smoke, bacteria, dust, and many other things. It can even be used to charge your phone or tablet which is a nifty addition, as it takes but the cigarette lighter spot which is usually a spot for portable car chargers.

Kurin Atom

One of the first portable air purifier in India, the Atom by Kurin systems, is not specifically made for cars, but it boasts of a highly effective system. It combines a personal mask plus a tiny air purification module which combines a HEPA filter and a pre-filter that eradicates PM 2.5 particles, odors, and other small allergens. It also can be tied up with a mask using a small pipe which makes for cleaner breathing and can redouble as a personal air purifier.

