Tesla Semi Production Starts For Pepsi

The Tesla Semi is going to have a range of 804 km on a single charge.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
07-Oct-22 07:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Tesla Semi will have more than 800 km of range
  • Pepsi is one of the first customers for Tesla
  • Pepsi will receive the first Semi trucks on 1st December

Last year Tesla announced that Pepsi had become the first customer for its electric truck project — the Tesla Semi and now there is some good news in order as the world’s most valuable automaker has started production of the Semi electric truck. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO and co-founder revealed the news on Twitter and said that deliveries for Pepsi will start on 1st December. 

The Tesla Semi is an all-electric class 8 truck and it was first unveiled in 2017. The project has been highly delayed as it was supposed to come out in 2019 which didn’t happen. Then the project got further delayed because of the pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage. 

Musk has claimed that the Tesla Semi can do more than 800 km on a single charge which will be game-changing for an electric truck of its size and weight. The Semi is manufactured at Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory and so far the production capacity is just for 5 electric trucks per week. Once kinks are ironed out, Tesla will move production to its Texas, Gigafactory. 

Pepsi is set to have ordered 100 electric trucks from Tesla which makes it one of its biggest orders. Out of this 15 trucks will be used by Frito Lays in California in a zero-emissions facility. Tesla has also installed Megachargers at its California facility to charge the Semi truck. 

