Tesla Unveils Model S Plaid Track Package

Tesla has recently announced the new "Plaid Track Package" for its Model S sedan, which is said to boost the car's top speed to 200 mph and offer impressive performance enhancements on the racetrack. The news has generated excitement and speculation among Tesla fans and car enthusiasts, who are eagerly waiting to see how the new package performs.

Also Read: Tesla Teases Two New Products at Shareholder Meeting





According to Tesla's official website, the Plaid Track Package includes several upgrades that aim to improve the Model S' speed, handling, and braking capabilities. These upcoming upgrades include a new heat pump, an upgraded carbon-sleeved rotor motor, and higher-performing brakes. The package also includes a new rear spoiler and diffuser, which are designed to improve aerodynamics and increase downforce.

Also Read: Tesla Owners File Lawsuit Over Battery Throttling Allegedly Caused By Software Update



Coming in June 2023, the Plaid Track Package's most notable feature is its claimed ability to achieve a top speed of 200 mph. While this is an impressive feat, it's worth noting that the Model S Plaid, even without the package, already has a top speed of 162 mph. Therefore, it remains to be seen how significant this performance increase will be for the average driver.





A carbon ceramic brake kit package is also available as an option, which will cost you $15,000. Alternatively, you can opt for the brake kit and a performance-optimized wheel and tire package for $20,000. However, if you only want to upgrade your vehicle's wheels and tires, you can do so for $6,000



