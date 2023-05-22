  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Unveils Model S Plaid Track Package

Tesla Unveils Model S Plaid Track Package

Plaid Track Package for its Model S sedan, which claims to unlock a top speed of 200 mph at $20,000
authorBy Carandbike Team
22-May-23 12:08 PM IST
1500x1000.JPG
Highlights
  • Tesla's new "Plaid Track Package" promises a top speed of 200 mph and includes upgrades to improve speed, handling, and braking on the racetrack
  • It's unclear how much improvement to the overall driving experience the new package will provide
  • The Plaid Track Package is a pricey upgrade at $20,000, which may limit its appeal to a niche market of performance enthusiasts

Tesla has recently announced the new "Plaid Track Package" for its Model S sedan, which is said to boost the car's top speed to 200 mph and offer impressive performance enhancements on the racetrack. The news has generated excitement and speculation among Tesla fans and car enthusiasts, who are eagerly waiting to see how the new package performs.

 

Also Read: Tesla Teases Two New Products at Shareholder Meeting

 


 

According to Tesla's official website, the Plaid Track Package includes several upgrades that aim to improve the Model S' speed, handling, and braking capabilities. These upcoming upgrades include a new heat pump, an upgraded carbon-sleeved rotor motor, and higher-performing brakes. The package also includes a new rear spoiler and diffuser, which are designed to improve aerodynamics and increase downforce.

 

Also Read: Tesla Owners File Lawsuit Over Battery Throttling Allegedly Caused By Software Update


Coming in June 2023, the Plaid Track Package's most notable feature is its claimed ability to achieve a top speed of 200 mph. While this is an impressive feat, it's worth noting that the Model S Plaid, even without the package, already has a top speed of 162 mph. Therefore, it remains to be seen how significant this performance increase will be for the average driver.


 

A carbon ceramic brake kit package is also available as an option, which will cost you $15,000. Alternatively, you can opt for the brake kit and a performance-optimized wheel and tire package for $20,000. However, if you only want to upgrade your vehicle's wheels and tires, you can do so for $6,000


 

Related Articles
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024
2 days ago
Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Testing In Snow
Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Testing In Snow
5 days ago
China Emerges As Dominant Player In Global Auto Export Market
China Emerges As Dominant Player In Global Auto Export Market
7 days ago
Tesla Teases Two New Products at Shareholder Meeting
Tesla Teases Two New Products at Shareholder Meeting
9 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now