The Grand Tour Returns with Epic European Road-Trip Special: 'Eurocrash'

The road-trip special of 'The Grand Tour' will make its return next month. Titled 'Eurocrash,' the latest special is set to premiere on Friday, June 16th, on Amazon Prime.



A sneak peek of the upcoming special was shared by 'The Grand Tour' on Instagram. The photo showcases the three presenters (James May, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond) in a picturesque mountainous region of Europe, each with a distinctive car.





James May can be seen posing in front of a Crosley convertible, a small two-cylinder car manufactured in the United States from the 1930s to the 1950s.



Jeremy Clarkson, on the other hand, appears to be behind the wheel of a Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, a limited-edition Japanese car based on the Nissan 180SX sports coupe from the early 1990s.



Richard Hammond leans against a Chevrolet SSR, which features a powerful 5.8-liter V8 engine, while later models received an upgrade to the 6.0-liter 'LS2' engine, also used in the Corvette and HSV performance range.



This upcoming episode marks the sixth standalone special of 'The Grand Tour' since the show transitioned away from its traditional season-to-season format, which included a studio audience, news segments, and special guests. The format change took place in April 2019.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



