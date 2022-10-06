Tips And Tricks For Changing A Tyre

Car owners should be well-versed with several skills in case things go south during travel. One such skill is the ability to change the tyre. The tyres are vulnerable to all kinds of damage and can wear out at any given time. Thus, a few tips and tricks should be kept in mind. Changing a tyre is not difficult if the person is trained enough and knows what steps to take!

Photo Credit: https://pixabay.com

Being prepared

The most crucial step is to be prepared. The worst scenario is being stuck in the middle of nowhere with the skills but no spare tyres. Make sure that before any long travel, the car is equipped with a spare tyre so that if any of the tyres wear out, that tyre can be replaced immediately.

Photo Credit: https://pixabay.com

Finding a safe spot

The main thing to look for is a flat surface to park the car on. This is important since any incline could lead to the car slipping when raised on the jack and injuring someone. Look for space so that no one else faces any inconvenience and the tyre can be changed in peace.

Preparing the car

It is always advised to keep the handbrake engaged to ensure that the car does not slip away while the tyres are being changed.

Loosening the nuts

Loosening the nuts before the car is hoisted on the jack is advisable. That reduces extra pressure on drivetrain components and makes taking out the tyre easier for the customer.

Jack it up correctly

Most of the car manuals mention the spot that is strengthened enough for the placement of the jack. Keeping the car about 4-6 inches off the ground is advisable. If there are jack stands available, put them for additional support.

Photo Credit: https://pixabay.com

Replacing the tyre and tightening the nuts

After all the above steps are done, replacing the tyre should be fairly easy. Take out the old tyre and replace it with the new one. After the wheel has been fitted, place the nuts but don't tighten them just yet. That would put pressure on drivetrain components. After the car has been lowered, tighten the nuts so that the tyre are perfectly fitted.

There is a specific order that one should follow to avoid the tyre from coming off. The nuts should be tightened diagonally instead of in a certain order. Once all the nuts have been tightened, make sure to tighten the tyre one more time for reassurance. Collect the tools and then continue with the journey.