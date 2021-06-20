Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz India launched the all-new GLA and the AMG GLA 35 models in the country last month. The line-up includes both the regular GLA and the performance-spec AMG GLA 35 models. The standard GLA model comes in 3 variants - 200, 200d & 200d 4M, while the AMG GLA 35 model is offered in a single variant. The SUV was first shown to us last year at the Auto Expo. The all-new GLA range was expected to arrive in April, but the launch was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the top 5 highlights of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA:

1. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA comes to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked-Down) route. Prices of the 2021 GLA start at Rs. 42.10 lakh for the GLA 200 variant, going up to Rs. 46.7 lakh for the GLA 220d 4Matic (ex-showroom, India). These prices are introductory and will see an upward revision of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh from July 1, 2021.

2. Dimensionally, the 2021 GLA SUV measures 4,410 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and 1,611 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,729 mm. The GLA 220d 4MATIC is slightly longer than the Progressive Line variants by 26 mm with a length of 4,436 mm.

3. The cabin of the GLA has been revamped to match up with the elder siblings in the family. It gets black and beige upholstery along with Brown open-pore walnut trim (Artico-DINAMICA combination for AMG line GLA 220d), 10.25-inch HD Media display unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, wireless smartphone charging, two-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

4. The new GLA offers both petrol and diesel engine options, both sourced from the A-Class Limousine. While the former is 1.3-litre petrol that makes 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, the oil burner is a 2.0-litre engine that makes 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The petrol unit is mated to a 7-speed DCT unit, while the diesel engine comes with an 8-speed G-tronic automatic torque converter unit.