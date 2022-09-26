Uber Wants To Only Have EVs By 2030

  • Home
Uber is accelerating its transition towards sustainable propulsion.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
26-Sep-22 07:56 PM IST
Highlights
  • Uber’s CEO has said that it wants to only have EVs in its fleet by 2030
  • It will need to make this transition earlier in many cities across the world
  • Uber is working with Arrival for bespoke autonomous electric cars

Uber has revealed that it wants to remove all internal combustion engine-based vehicles from its fleet by 2030. It only wants electric cars by 2030, something it will have to do much earlier in cities like New Delhi where regulatory change is inbound.

“We have a target to be fully electric in the US, Canada, and Europe. No, if we're doing our job, we're gonna be all-electric,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

In cities like London, Uber wants to be fully electric by 2025. It plans on having 10,000 EVs in the British capital by the end of 2022 and is also working with Arrival an EV startup.

Uber has joined the Zero Emission Transport Association which includes Rivian, Lucid Motors, Tesla and Arrival. The group wants to have 100 per cent EV sales in the US by 2030 which is in line with the UK ban on the sale of internal combustion-based cars. 

