Ultra Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML Unveiled

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has unveiled an ultra limited edition version of the Brutale 1000 RR super naked, in the form of the new Blue and White ML. The bike features a one-off paint scheme inspired by limited edition bikes from MV Agusta's history. The main inspirational element is the MV Agusta Brutale 910R Italia, a bike that was built to commemorate Italy winning the 2006 Football World Cup. Each winning team member and the coach were given one of the bikes by the then CEO of MV Agusta, Claudio Castiglioni.

Limited edition model has matte gold finishes on frame and swingarm plates

The bike looks the same as the standard Brutale 1000 RR, which uses a 998 cc, inline-four engine producing 205 bhp and 115 Nm. Other features like cutting edge electronics and Ohlins suspension are also carried forward from the stock bike. Riding modes include Race, Sports, Rain and Custom, and the bike will also likely get launch and wheelie control, as is available in the stock Brutale 1000 RR.

One-off model commissioned by a customer. Only one such bike will be built

Apart from the unique colour scheme, the limited edition bike also features frame and swingarm plates finished in a matte gold coating, as well as forged aluminium rims with black inserts. The machine is a one-off model, and the owner will likely get the obligatory certificate confirming that the bike is serial number 001/001. The bike was commissioned by a customer, whose initials are 'ML' and so the ML name in the limited edition model. So far, there's no word on pricing, but considering it's a one-off model, it will be expensive, to say the least.

