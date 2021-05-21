carandbike logo
Voge ER-10 Electric Motorcycle Introduced In Italy

The China-made electric motorcycle is targeted at the European market, claims a 100 kmph top speed, with a 125 km range at 30 kmph.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
0  Views
The made in China Voge ER-10 has been introduced for the Italian market expand View Photos
The made in China Voge ER-10 has been introduced for the Italian market

Highlights

  • Voge is a brand owned by China's Loncin
  • The Voge ER-10 has 100 kmph top speed, and maximum range of 120 km
  • 14 kW of power and 42 Nm of torque in the 115 kg electric motorcycle

The Voge ER-10 electric motorcycle is made in China for the European market by Chinese brand Loncin. Voge represents the premium end of the brand's offerings and the ER-10 will begin its European innings by testing the competitive Italian market first. Designed as a replacement for a conventional 125 cc motorcycle, the Voge ER-10 has a liquid-cooled, 60 V/6 kW motor from Sur Ron that cranks out 42 Nm of torque and 14 kW (19 bhp) peak power. The ER-10 was showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, and now finally makes it to market.

Also Read: Voge Motorcycles Introduced In Italy

110q3cso

The electric bike is a replacement for a conventional 125 cc motorcycle in Italy

The 60 V/ 70 Ah lithium ion battery has a claimed 100 km range, but to extract that kind of range, you will need to keep the speed limited to 30 kmph. The battery pack requires four hours for a full charge. The alloy frame, swingarm and wheels, help keep the weight down while the USD fork and rear monoshock are said to offer a smooth ride. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the 17-inch wheels are shod with regular road-going rubber. The 115 kg bike is certainly light, and should be easy to handle, even for new and beginner riders.

venuts3

The faux fuel tank doubles up as a storage space

The Voge ER-10 gets an attractive street naked design, with full LED lighting all round, keyless ignition, and a USB charging socket. The faux gas tank doubles up as a storage compartment large enough to accommodate an open face helmet. The digital instrument console lends the bike a touch of premium appeal. In the Italian market, the ER-10 is priced at 6,590 Euros (around ₹ 5.86 lakh under current exchange rates).

